WATERLOO — For the years Marty Beasley coached Carroll, the DeKalb Barons knew the Chargers were one of the biggest roadblocks on their schedule.
Now Beasley will be on their side. After 22 seasons as a head coach, the last 16 with the Chargers, Beasley is making the move to DeKalb. The school board approved his hiring as the school’s 13th head boys basketball coach at Tuesday’s meeting.
“My wife’s got a lot of family in DeKalb County,” Beasley said. “The administration impressed me. They want to see their kids not only be good academically but also athletically. That’s appealing. They value sports.
“My career right now, it’s going to be a great challenge to go to a place I have high regard for, and help them get to where they want to get in terms of being more competitive and a chance to win some championships.”
Beasley will serve as dean of students at the high school. That offers him a chance to see his players during the school day, a luxury he didn’t have working in the freshman building at Carroll.
Beasley started his head coaching career at Garrett for six years before moving to Carroll. Before he was a head coach, he had two-year stints as an assistant at Hamilton Heights, Columbus East and Columbia City.
He brings a 316-197 career record to DeKalb. At Carroll his teams went 247-132. This year’s Chargers were 18-7 and won the Class 4A sectional, the fifth sectional title in Beasley’s tenure there.
The Chargers won a regional title in 2010, and Beasley had Garrett one win from state in 2004 when the Railroaders won sectional and regional championships in Class 2A.
Leaving Carroll wasn’t an easy choice.
“It’s difficult,” Beasley said. “It’s difficult leaving the kids you’ve put so much time and effort into. You’re not going to be their coach anymore. That’s going to be really tough. I had great relationships with the kids coming back. We’ve got some very good classes coming that are going to be successful.
“You have a lot of friends and a lot of memories, a lot of positives. (Carroll athletic director) Dan Ginder’s been awesome to me. He works extremely hard supporting and helping all the teams.”
Even so, he saw the opportunity at DeKalb as a good one.
“You can’t predict the future and timing is everything,” Beasley said. “My wife and I have been talking about this the last few years about getting to a different school and starting over and having another challenge.
“This opportunity came up, and it’s just the timing of it. We’re excited to get involved in the DeKalb community.”
He’s had his battles with the Barons. In 2009, DeKalb stunned Carroll on a last-second shot in the sectional at East Noble, short-circuiting a 17-4 season for the Chargers.
They got payback the next year in the final at Northrop, holding DeKalb without a field goal until late in the third quarter while romping to the title.
That kind of defense comes to mind when thinking of teams Beasley has coached.
“We’ve got to defend. We’ve always taken pride in our defense, but we also want it to lead to baskets,” Beasley said. “The last couple of years we’ve probably pushed the ball more than we have in the past because we had a couple of good guys who could really get the ball down the floor and get to the basket.
“We like to push it if we can, but defensively we’ve got to make sure we’re guarding people and not giving them easy baskets. You’ve got to rebound the ball. At the offensive end, you’ve got to rebound to get some easy baskets. Defensively, you can’t give teams second and third opportunities to score.”
Getting the buy-in from players comes first.
“We want guys to be unselfish, to think of us as a team and not themselves as a person,” Beasley said. “Make the extra pass, be a great teammate, help each other on and off the court. They’ve got to buy in to being together.
“No matter if I play one minute or 30 minutes, I’ve got to be a great teammate. They need to be coachable. We need leaders. We have to have people that can lead verbally.”
His teams also comport themselves with dignity. Trash-talking and backtalk to officials have no place.
“There are three parts to every game,’ Beasley said. “You have your spectators, you have your participants and you have your officials. I tell our kids ‘You can only be one part.’ If you want to be an official, get your jersey off and go be an official. If you want to be a participant, then play. If you want to be a spectator, go sit in the stands.
“Officials work hard. They’re not going to be perfect. They’re giving our kids an opportunity. Without them we can’t play. We want our players to be using their voices to talk to each other, leading each other to what we’ve got to get done, and not using their voices to talk to the other team or officials.”
All of that also figures into his impressive record.
“I’ve been blessed with some amazing kids and some amazing players, kids who bought in to being a great teammate,” he said. “They wanted the team to win more than they wanted points or whatever. That’s why we won.”
He feels the 2014-15 Chargers were his best team. They went 23-4, with three of the losses to eventual state champion Homestead. The Spartans featured Caleb Swanigan (Purdue) and Jordan Guice (Missouri) and beat Carroll on a last-second shot in an overtime regional game.
Those memories are fun, but Beasley gives equal value to what happens to players when they finish in his program.
“There’s nothing better than having a player that you coached years ago text you and say ‘Hey coach, what’s going on?’ I’ve got kids from Garrett that I’ll see or I’ll text,” Beasley said.
“That’s the neat thing, the relationships you’re building with kids that are going to be lifetime relationships. You want those kids to not only be great students and great athletes, but more importantly be a great person afterward, and be a good dad and a good husband.”
Another major point in his decision was to be able to have his team play in the Northeast 8 Conference. “That was a huge factor of making the move,” Beasley said.
He said the Summit Athletic Conference, Carroll’s home since 2016, plays girls-boys varsity doubleheaders each Friday. That means an extra night is spent to see the junior varsity and freshman teams in action, time that could be spent attending middle school games or scouting.
“I grew up in the (Northeast Indiana Athletic Conference),” he said. “It’s basically the same conference as the old NEIAC, most of the teams are the same. I loved that conference. The coaches are outstanding, the schools are great schools.”
