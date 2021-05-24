FORT WAYNE — Churubusco's boys and girls track teams competed in sectionals last week, with the boys taking second at North Side on Thursday and the girls placing fourth at Northrop on Tuesday.
Carroll's boys scored 129.2 points — far ahead of the rest of the pack, as Churubusco placed second with 79 points and Leo was third with 77.
The scoring was a little more narrowed in the girls' contest, with Carroll putting up 130 points for the win, followed by Northrop in second with 119.5, Leo in third with 101.5 and Churubusco in fourth with 68 points.
In the boys meet, Churubusco picked up many of its points from field events — winning three and placing high in another.
Riley Buroff won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. Carroll's Chandler Jones placed third in the event and Leo's Noah Hoffman was fifth. Churubusco's Nick Nondorf was seventh.
Carroll's Dylan Copeland took the title in pole vault, but Churubusco took second and third in the event with Isaac Rinker and Caiden Shively.
Northrop's Darrius Sanders won the long jump. Churubusco's Ethan Hille was fifth and Carroll's Luke Carmody was sixth.
Churubusco's Hunter Bianski completed the total throwing sweep for the Eagles — also winning his two events. Bianski tossed the shot put 53 feet, 3 inches and the discus 150 feet, 1 inch for the titles.
Carroll's Aaron Jacquay and Patrick Wargo took second and third, respectively, in discus. Jacquay was also third in shot put.
Snider won the 400-meter relay, followed by Carroll in second. Churubusco placed eighth and Leo ninth in the event.
Northrop won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:32.4. Carroll took second, Leo fifth and Churubusco was sixth, qualifying for the regional.
Leo won the 3,200-meter relay. Northrop placed third and Carroll was fourth.
Leo's Luigi Rivas dominated the hurdles events, winning both the 110- and 300-meter events. Churubusco's Nick Nondorf was second in the 110 hurdles. Carroll's Shadrach Oduma and Bradley Bodecker were fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Carroll's Zander Sauder took second and Kyler Horowitz was third. Churubusco's Kameron Rinker finished eighth.
Leo's David Slick placed fourth in the 100-meter dash. Carroll's Mason Smith was sixth and teammate Braden Steely was ninth.
Slick won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.10. Northrop's Jemel Kerlegrand was third and Carroll's Brandon Klug was fourth. Charger Luke Schlatter finished sixth.
Northrop's Darrius Sanders won the 400-meter dash. Churubusco's Riley Buroff placed second, followed by Carroll's Schlatter and Klug in third and fourth, respectively.
Northrop's Connor Jackson was second in the 800-meter hurdles, followed by Leo's Jackson Ringwood and Churubusco's Eli Lantz in third. Carroll's Preston Sloffer was seventh in the event.
Sloffer won the 1,600-meter dash and Leo's Luke Shappell placed fifth. Churubusco's Wyatt Neireiter came in sixth.
Carroll's Robert Lohman took fourth in the two-mile run, and teammate Blake Nietert was sixth. Leo's Jaydon Steidinger came in seventh and Northrop's Conyer Wilson was eighth. Churubusco's Neireiter took 10th.
For Churubusco, Buroff, Bianski, Neireiter, Nondorf, Shively, Rinker and Lantz will advance to the regional, along with the 1,600-meter relay team of Dylan Strouder, Nondorf, Lantz and Buroff.
Also at the meet, two school records were broken. Buroff broke the record for the 400-meter dash, finishing in 49.82. Lantz smashed the 800-meter run record in 1:57.37, beating the record by almost three seconds.
"Congrats to these young men on making the regional and setting school records," Churubusco head coach Zach Dock said.
In the girls meet, Leo's Karis Davis won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.25, meeting the state qualifying standard. Northrop's Tajaina McKenzie placed second and teammate Cambrian Bomersback was fourth. Carroll's Aliyah Sauder placed fifth and Rylee Shotts was ninth.
Leo's Davis won the 200-meter dash as well, with a time of 25.48. McKenzie was second and Carroll's Dylainey Floyd was third. Churubusco's Mariah Hosted placed fifth in the event.
Carroll's Marybeth Hall and Anna Vie took second and third in the 400-meter dash. Leo's Taylor Swygard was fourth.
In the 800-meter run, Carroll's Taylor Hansen took fourth and Churubusco's Cara Debolt was fifth. Leo's Eden Norris came in sixth.
Carroll took the top two spots in the 1,600-meter run. Shelby Christman and Taylor Hansen were first and second, respectively. Northrop's Victoria Clibon placed fifth and Leo's Isabelle Sheffield was sixth. Churubusco's Allie Basinger took 13th and Jorja DeBolt was 18th.
Christman also won the 3,200 meter run, followed by teammate Ashlyn Minton in second. Leo's Sheffield was third, and teammate Renee Beaubien finished sixth.
Northrop's Morgan Patterson won the 100-meter hurdles, followed by Leo's Leah Handshoe and fellow Bruin Kobi Scott in third. Carroll's Alex Shaw was fifth, Leo's Gloria Coolman was sixth and Churubusco's Isabella Zuk placed seventh. Carroll's Hannah Shotts and Churubusco's Hannah Boersema were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Patterson was also sectional champion in the 300-meter hurdles, followed by Handshoe and Churubusco's Audrey Zeigler in third. Carroll's Shaw took second and Northrop's Scott was fifth.
Northrop's 400-meter relay team of Scott, Bomersback, Patterson and McKenzie placed first. Leo took second and Churubusco's team of Zeigler, Brelle Shearer, Mariah Hosted and Isabella Zuk was third.
Carroll's team of Shaw, Aliyah Sauder, Dylainey Floyd and Adnielle Adjei came in fourth.
Leo took the title in the 1,600-meter relay. Carroll's Shaw, Marybeth Hall, Anna Vie and Christman placed second. Churubusco's team of Zeigler, Zuk, Debolt and Shearer finished in sixth.
Concordia picked up the win in the 3,200-meter relay. Leo placed second, and Carroll took fourth. Churubusco's team was disqualified.
Carroll picked up a lot of points in the field events, as Addison Smith won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches, and Isabella Hoogland won the pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 6 inches.
Churubusco's Boersma placed second in high jump, and teammate Shearer took second in long jump.
Northrop swept the long jump, with Patterson and McKenzie taking the top two spots. Carroll's Vie was third and fellow Charger Aliyah Sauder was fifth. Churubusco's Zuk placed sixth.
Churubusco's Kilah Smith swept the throwing events. She won the shot put with a toss of 39 feet, 10 inches, and the discus with a throw of 129 feet, 7 inches, to qualify for state.
Northrop's Aniyah Moore was second in both events. Leo's Katelyn Fry finished third in discus, followed by Churubusco's Breeyn Fulkerson in fourth.
For Churubusco's girls, the 400-meter relay team, 1,600-meter relay team, Boersema (high jump), Shearer (pole vault), Hosted (200 dash), Zeigler (300 hurdles), Fulkerson (discus), Debolt (800 run) and Smith (throws) will advance to regionals.
Along with qualifying for regionals, Debolt broke the school record in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.59.
The boys will compete at Marion on Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m.
The girls' contest is May 25 at Marion at 6 p.m.
See results in next week's newspaper.
