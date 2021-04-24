FORT WAYNE — The Northeast Corner Conference squared off against the Three Rivers Conference in two baseball games at Parkview Field Saturday. Each league came up with a victory in different ways.
Churubusco overmatched Manchester 11-1 in five innings in the first game, then the Angola-Whitko game got crazy. The Wildcats overcame giving up a 3-0 lead in the seventh only to recover and beat the Hornets 6-5 in 10 innings.
Churubusco 11, Manchester 1
Chaos ensued for the Squires (1-6) with two outs and one runner on base in a 1-1 game with the Eagles’ batting in the bottom of second inning.
Manchester senior starting pitcher Carter Bedke walked three straight Churubusco batters. The last of those three walks went to Evan Snyder, which forced home a run to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.
‘Busco did not let Bedke off the hook and put run-scoring hits together to knock him out of the game.
Seth Abel singled home two runs, then starting pitcher Keenan Hendricks lined a pitch down the left field line for a double that drove in two more runs. Then Wyatt Marks looped a single off the end of his bat into shallow rightcenter to score the sixth and final run of the inning.
Churubusco (6-3) scored two runs in the third. Cal Ostrowski hit a sacrifice fly to plate Charles Spring. Snyder tripled to the leftcenter gap to drive in a run.
The Eagles ended the game with two runs in the fifth. Brayten Gordon tripled into the right field corner, then scored on Ostrowski’s infield single. Ostrowski scored from second on Snyder’s double to end the game due to the run rule.
“Our bats stepped up,” Churubusco coach Jordan Turner said. “It’s exciting to be out here with the kids.”
Hendricks only allowed an unearned run in the first inning and one hit in getting the victory. He walked two and struck out four.
“Keenan had a little bit of nerves early. But he settled in and pitched a heckuva game,” Turner said.
Churubusco won all three games last week and had 11 hits on Saturday. It travels to Westview for a Northeast Corner Conference quarterfinal game on Saturday.
“We’re going to have to limit errors,” Turner said. “The way we’re hitting, we’re going to score runs. We just have to limit theirs.”
Whitko 6, Angola 5,
(10 innings)
Sophomore Jaxon Harper shut out the Hornets on two hits over the first six innings, and the Wildcats largely manufactured runs to build a 3-0 lead.
The leadoff walk in the seventh proved to be dreaded for Whitko as Harper walked Kyle Brandt. Zak Hill followed with a double to drive in Brandt. That forced a Whitko pitching change, as senior Easton Hylton entered for Harper.
“The batters seen him (Harper) three times,” Wildcat coach Jorell Tucker said. “I wanted to try something new.
Hylton hit Tucker Hasselman, then Kenton Konrad reached on a fielding error to load the bases.
Hill scored on Micah Steury’s groundout to make it a 1-run game, then senior Dawson Gorrell lined a single down the rightfield line to score two runs and put AHS up 4-3.
Angola (3-8) was close to adding insurance runs with two outs. Brandt hit a fly ball to deep right, and the Wildcat rightfielder was not smoothly going back on the ball. But he ended up making an over-the-shoulder catch and the bases were left loaded.
Whitko (2-6) scored its last three runs on suicide squeeze bunts, one in the seventh inning and two in the 10th.
Junior Ryan Brown blooped a hit to right just out of the reach of a diving Hornet, and that turned into a double. Brown went to third on Logan Hoffman’s sacrifice bunt, then scored on a suicide squeeze bunt by freshman Max Platt.
Each team had a double play in the eighth inning. Angola put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth, but Platt got two strikeouts to get out of the threat.
The Hornets got into position to manufacture a run in the top of the 10th. Platt walked Brandt to lead off the inning, then hit Hill with a pitch.
Both Brandt and Hill were hung up between bases after a pitch to Hasselman. The Wildcat catcher ran at Hill between first and second, so Brandt broke for third. The throw to third was late, and Hill went to second base. Brandt scored on Hasselman’s groundout to shortstop to put Angola up 5-4.
The Wildcats got their leadoff man on in the bottom of the 10th as David Ousley reached on an error. After a Whitko fly out, Brandt faked a pickoff throw to first to balk. That allowed Ousley to go to second, then he scampered to third on a wild pitch.
Then Ousley scored on junior Cade Berg’s suicide squeeze bunt. A throwing error allowed Berg to get to second.
Berg stole third and just got in ahead of Konrad’s tag attempt. Berg broke for home on a Brandt pitch and Whitko senior Aiden Hoffman got the bunt down. No play was made the Wildcats won their second game of the season.
“We did what we needed to do,” Tucker said. “I trust these guys and they made something happen.
“We have a young team, but we also have an old team. I hope this gives us more confidence going forward.”
Giving extra bases while running into outs were significant for Angola in the loss. It had a runner picked off first to end the first inning, had a runner caught stealing to end the second, and a Wildcat misplay turned into a Hornet out at second to start the third inning.
“We made way, way too many mistakes,” Hornet coach Roger Roddy said.
“We have flashes of playing good baseball, but we’ve got to be mentally engaged at the start and not wait until later to get started.”
Hill, a junior catcher, reached base five times with three hits, a walk, and being hit by a pitch for Angola. He also threw out two Whitko runners on the basepaths.
“Zak has been playing pretty good,” Roddy said. “He’s been consistent.”
The Hornets travel to Fremont for an NECC Tournament quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
