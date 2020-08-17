CHURUBUSCO — Despite a record-breaking performance by Churubusco's Molly Geiger, the host Eagles fell to their Whitley County Eagle counterparts by a 170-212 score last week.
Geiger claimed medalist honors with a one-over-par 36 on the front nine, breaking the Churubusco High School record on the Eagles' home course, Eel River Golf Course. Leading Columbia City in the victory was Abby Pequignot, firing three-over-par 38.
Other Columbia City scores were: Katie Hoag, 41; Lindsey McCammon, 46; Makensey Mabie, 45; and Lily Fowler shot a 50.
In other action, Cora Hall carded a 50 while Niya Bell had 53 and Kloe Kreig 54.
The Eagles dual match record goes to 4-0 and Columbia City is 14-3 overall.
The Columbia City Lady Eagle golfers finished in third place out of 12 teams at Saturday's Wawasee Invitational held at South Shore Golf Club.
Concord shot a team score of 340 to win the tournament and Lakeland took second with a score of 355.
The overall medalist was Madison Keil of Lakeland with a 74.
Columbia City was led by senior Katie Hoag, as she shot 83 on the par 72 layout good for fourth place on the day. Lindsey McCammon shot 90 for a seventh-place finish, while Abby Pequignot took 10th place with a 92.
Mackensey Mabie shot 100 and Lily Fowler had a 106 to round out the Eagles' scoring.
The Columbia City golfers were be back in action Wednesday evening, traveling to Bridgewater in Auburn to play Northeast 8 Conference foe DeKalb.
Tuesday's match with Belmont that was scheduled for Eagle Glen has been postponed with no make up date at this time, as Bellmont is not allowing athletes to compete due to a community coronavirus outbreak.
