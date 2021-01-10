COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Lady Eagles jumped on Chururbusco early and often en route to a 64-21 victory on senior night last week at Columbia City High School.
Columbia City outscored Churubusco 16-4 in the first quarter with senior Shawna Hall breaking loose underneath for four first-quarter layups, resulting in eight points for the home team.
Senior Hayley Urban accounted for senior points in the first quarter while fellow senior Madison Woodward contributed the other field goal for Columbia City.
Churubusco got baskets from juniors Cara DeBolt and Brelle Shearer to account for the scoring for the visitors.
Columbia City continued to dominate in the second quarter, reeling off an 18-point onslaught with six players hitting the scoring column. Anna Schrader had two baskets and Urban hit a 3-pointer along with a basket in the paint.
Freshman Kyndra Sheets scored her first field goal of the game and junior Rebekah Marshall had a three-point play.
Senior Kamrin Parker got to the free-throw line and made a pair and Woodward accounted for the two other points in the quarter for the home team.
Churubusco struggled through another four-point quarter in the second. DeBolt had the two baskets for Churubusco in the half.
Churubusco struggled in the half committing 18 turnovers that resulted in 20 Columbia City points.
The halftime score was 34-8 in favor of Columbia City.
It was more of the same in the third quarter with the home team going on a 20-3 run in the frame.
Sheets had the hot hand, scoring 10 points in the quarter on two field goals and a 3-pointer, to go along with three points at the charity stripe.
Marshall pitched in six points while Hall and Urban accounted for the remainder of the points in the quarter with two apiece.
Churubusco continued to struggle offensively and got its only score of the third quarter on a DeBolt 3-point goal.
Columbia City took a 54-11 lead to the fourth quarter.
In the fourth Columbia City got six points form Sheets and two apiece from Schrader and Parker.
Churubusco matched Columbia City in the final quarter with 10 points coming on three pointers by Cara DeBolt and freshman Jorja DeBolt.
Madison Hosted and Audrey Huelsenbeck scored a basket each to round out the visitors’ scoring.
Turnovers again plagued Churubusco in the second half with 15, which led to 17 more points for Columbia City.
Sheets led all scorers in the game with 18 points. Two more found double digits for the home team as Urban had 13 and Hall had 10.
Marshall finished with nine points, Anna Schrader six, Kamrin Parker four, and Madison Woodward had four as well.
The final score was 64-21 in favor of Columbia City.
Cara DeBolt led Churubusco with 12 points in the game.
Columbia City’s record increased to 8-6 and Churubusco dropped to 3-11 on the season.
Senior night came earlier this season amid all the cancelations and postponements with the virus concerns.
Hayley Urban, Kamrin Parker, Shawna Hall, Madison Woodward and manager Sydney Krider were honored before the game.
In junior varsity action, Columbia City downed Churubusco 53-4. Molly Baker led Columbia City with 20 points and Eden Freeman had 12.
The junior varsity record improved to 10-0.
