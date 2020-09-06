CHURUBUSCO — After a difficult week of practice, complicated by injury and illness, it wasn’t clear what kind of energy Churubusco would bring to the field against Garrett.
The Eagles quickly quelled any doubts, putting away the Railroaders 44-15 in the Northeast Corner Conference matchup Friday night.
“It wasn’t that I didn’t think we could be them,” Churubusco head coach Paul Sade said. “To be honest, we didn’t have a particularly good week of practice and we have a lot of guys crutching around the sidelines.”
With an already-young team on the field, the options run thin.
“I know every school right now is dealing with that, but when you’re a younger team already and you have young guys out, there’s only younger guys behind them,” Sade said. “I knew we’d have to play a pretty good game of football — and we did play a pretty good game of football.”
Churubusco’s offense and defense were on-point to start the game, holding Garrett scoreless for 23 minutes while racking up four touchdowns of its own.
“Our defense played extremely well,” Sade said.
Quarterback Riley Buroff and receiver Nick Nondorf connected four times for 97 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown pass just minutes into the game — the first play of the Eagles’ second possession.
The hosts scored again with two minutes left in the first quarter off a nine-yard carry by Wyatt Marks, making the score 14-0.
The Eagles nearly scored again before the end of the quarter, with a 34-yard pass from Buroff to Nondorf that put Churubusco just inches from the end zone as the buzzer rang.
Seconds into the second quarter, Marks pushed his way into the end zone for the Eagles’ third score.
The teams’ defenses dominated much of the second quarter, as neither team got within scoring position until one minute left on the clock, when Nondorf caught another pass and leaped into the end zone to score, sinking Garrett further into trouble.
“They played harder than us. They played more physical than us. They did everything better,” Garrett head coach Chris DePew said. “We made some of our own mistakes early and they were able to capitalize and take off from there. We haven’t won much lately, so our troubles compound when we get a bad start.”
With seconds left on the first-half clock, Garrett stopped a first-half Churubusco shutout when junior Trey Richards returned the kickoff the full length of the field, reaching the end zone with 22.1 seconds on the clock.
After a Churubusco penalty, the Railroaders went for the two-point conversion, with senior Kolin Cope punching through the line to make the score 28-8 going into halftime.
The Eagles opened the second half with another Nondorf touchdown, this time on a 3-yard carry on the sixth play of the third quarter.
Churubusco’s defense stuffed Garrett on its first possession of the half, forcing a punt after Hunter Bianski and Ethan Hille sacked Railroader quarterback Aaden Lytle more than 20 yards from the first down marker.
At the end of Garrett’s next possession, Bianski blocked the punt which resulted in a safety. Freshman Ayden White returned the ensuing kickoff all the way to the Railroaders’ 11-yard line. Three plays later, Nondorf scored again, making the score 44-8.
Garrett put together a 79-yard drive to end the game with a two-yard touchdown run by Cope.
Freshman kicker Rosie Stephens connected with all seven of her extra-point attempts. Buroff completed 7-of-8 pass attempts for 122 yards to five different receivers. Marks led the Eagles’ ground game with 85 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns, and Kuper Papenbrock tallied 53 yards on five carries. Nondorf tallied four touchdowns for the Eagles.
Garrett’s Lytle completed 5-of-10 pass attempts for 18 yards. Cope led the Railroaders’ rushing with 87 yards on 21 carries. Richards caught four passes for 16 yards.
Churubusco improves to 2-1 and travels to Eastside on Sept. 11. Garrett drops to 0-2 and hosts Lakeland on Sept. 11.
