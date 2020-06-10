CHURUBUSCO —Kick-off for Churubusco’s summer tennis camp will be June 13, where participants can sign-up, hit the courts and enjoy a cookout from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The summer camp will be held in Churubusco on Saturdays, June 20-Aug. 15.
Camp is at 9 a.m. for beginners in fifth-ninth grade and 10 a.m. for high schoolers and adults.
The cost is $20 for the whole summer — racquet included. High schoolers and adults will not be instructional — the goal is to hit and play games.
Those who have tennis equipment to donate should bring items to the June 13 cookout.
The camp will be held at the Churubusco Park tennis courts. Contact Joshua Powell for more information at 260-417-1672 or jpowell515@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.