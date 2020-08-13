CHURUBUSCO — Every team goes through the graduation of its senior class every year. But in Churubusco’s case, losing last season’s group of seniors might hurt a little bit more than usual.
The Eagles graduated a deep and talented senior class from last year, which included Sam Wood, Jake Fulk, Gage Kelly, Reese Wicker and Dusty Barkley.
Churubusco has five returning starters with varsity experience.
“We’re definitely young and inexperienced. We don’t have a lot of experience back. Every year you expect certain kids are going to step up. That’s kind of what we’re waiting to see is who is going to emerge as leaders and step up,” Churubusco head coach Paul Sade said.
It’s been a few years since the Eagles have had a lack of experience coming back.
“Probably after my first year, we were in a similar boat to what we’re in. The good news is that there is talent on the team. It’s just inexperienced. I expect kids to rise to the occasion,” Sade said. “We’ve always had that next-man-up mentality. Hopefully, people understand we’re going to need a lot of guys to have that mentality this year.”
But the expectations for Sade and his Eagles don’t change one bit. He expects them to be competitive right out of the gate.
“I think that we have a lot of potential in our lower classes. I think that if some of those guys get comfortable, knowing what their job is, knowing their roles, that could give us some depth at some positions that we’re really going to need depth,” Sade said.
Sophomore Riley Buroff is expected to compete for the quarterback position. Junior Kuper Papenbrock will be looked at to take some carries and play inside linebacker. Sade also said Devin Clark and Kameron Rinker are a pair of sophomores who could make an impact for this year’s squad, as well as junior Ethan Hille.
Junior Hunter Bianski will be an important piece for this year’s team and a teammate the younger players can look to for leadership.
As a sophomore, he collected 24.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, which was good enough to earn him an Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 1A Junior All-State selection.
“He’s not going to be a real vocal kid. His leadership is by example. He works extremely hard and did during quarantine. He’s was lifting six, seven days a week. He was working out and doing things on his own,” Sade said. “Obviously, he’s established himself as a very good football player for us. He’s only going to be a junior, so the good news is that as much success as he’s had the last two years, there’s still room for improvement.”
A new opponent was added to the regular season for Churubusco in 2020. And it’s one that’s not too far away, but one it has never played before.
The Churubusco Eagles will travel across Whitley County to play the Columbia City Eagles, which will be debuting their new turf field on Aug. 21.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever played them and obviously, they’ve got all of their studs coming back. They’re going to be very good. We’re excited to play them. It’s their first game on their new turf. There’s a lot of people who have the opinion of that and say, ‘Wish we could have played them a couple of years ago,’” Sade said. “Well, our mindset is we’re going there to win a football game.”
Having a game against a Class 4A school might feel like a daunting task for a Class 1A school, but Sade sees it as a measuring stick for his young team.
“I think we’re going to find out about ourselves really quickly. There’s no question,” Sade said. “The funny thing is that we’re 10 minutes away and we know their coaches and they know us. We’ve never seen each other play really.”
Sade remembers seeing Columbia City quarterback Greg Bolt playing in a youth game in Churubusco.
Although this season may run differently than in year’s past, Sade is excited to see what the 2020 season brings.
“I think right now the opportunity to play,” Sade said. “It maybe sounds a little corny, but there was a time this summer when I wasn’t even convinced we were going to have practice. I think right now, kids need football and kids need sports.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.