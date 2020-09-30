HUNTINGTON — Churubusco’s cross country team faired well at the annual New Haven Cross Country Classic, which was held at Huntington University this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event featured about 1,750 runners in total, split into six divisions.
Churubusco had a strong showing, as the boys placed fifth out of 23 teams in its division, and two girls runners placed in the top 40 out of 138 runners.
Allie Basinger finished in 28th for the girls with a time of 22:33.2. Jorja DeBolt came in 37th.
Fairfield won the girls small division race with 94 points. Central Noble took 14th and Whitko 16th. Sarah Busch of Bishop Luers was the individual winner in the small school division with a time of 19:29.8, nearly a minute faster than second-place McKenzie Sturwold from South Adams.
Eli Lantz and Levi Skinner had stand-out performances for the boys.
Lantz placed seventh out of 192 runners with a time of 17:20.9; and Skinner took 13th with a time of 17:45.3.
Dylan Stroder took 51st, Wyatt Neireiter 77th, Evan Palmer came in 81st, Isaac Rinker 82nd, Kyle Brandt 107th, William Aspy 151st, Ethan Palmer 162nd and Hunter Noland 175th.
Wapahani won the small division boys race with 47 points. Churubusco tallied 212 points.
Southwohd’s Braden Sweet won the small school division with a time of 16:07.4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.