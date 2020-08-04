FORT WAYNE — Columbia City’s and Churubusco’s girls golf teams opened their 2020 campaign, competing in the Homestead Invitational on Monday at Chestnut Hills Golf Club.
The defending state champion Spartans won the tournament with a team score of 290. Penn came in second with 349 and third-place Carroll carded a 362 in the 14-team event.
Columbia City placed fourth with a 369. Katie Hoag led the Eagles with an 81 on the par-72 track, finishing 7th overall. Lindsey McCammon shot a 93, Mackensy Mabie carded a 97, Abby Pequignot scored a 98 and Cora Hall had a 112.
Churubusco competed but did not score in the event.
