GARRETT — Just as they did during the regular season, Garrett’s wrestling team ruled the Northeast Corner Conference.
Saturday, the Railroaders repeated as NECC meet champions right at home in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
All 14 Garrett wrestlers earned places, with six champions, to finish with 262.5 team points, 77.5 points ahead of runner-up Prairie Heights.
Railroaders Colton Weimer (106 pounds), Hayden Brady (120), Kane McCormack (126), Brayden Baker (132), Chase Leech (152) and Kolin Cope (160) won their respective weight classes.
Keegan McComb (113) and Seth VanWagner (220) placed second for Garrett.
Jadyn Gilbert (138), Wayne Wells (145) and Jack O’Connor (170) were third-place finishers. Kamryn Pelmear (182) was fourth. Doug Merriman (195) placed fifth. Gage Camp (285) finished sixth.
“It’s nice to win conference,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “We had six champions and we had some other kids wrestle really well.
“We won some matches we had lost earlier in the year, which is nice. We’ve just got to get everybody on board the next two weeks to get ready for sectionals.”
Weimer won his match by injury default. Brady pinned Gavin Roberts of Prairie Heights in 3 minutes, 5 seconds in the 120-pound title bout.
McCormack (17-3) used a first-period takedown and allowed only a third-period escape in beating Fremont’s Zak Pica in the 126-pound final. Baker (19-3) was an 8-4 winner over West Noble’s Landon Roy (21-3) in the 132-pound finals.
Leech (15-4) led 7-1 after two periods on the way to a 10-3 win over Tyler Curtis of Prairie Heights (19-2) in the 152-pound championship. Cope (13-4) pinned Central Noble’s Cade Weber (17-6) in 2:34 to capture the 160-pound title.
As good as the Railroaders were, there’s always room for improvement.
“There’s always something to get better at,” Kraus said. “A lot of it is mental; mental preparation, staying in the match, having mat awareness, knowing what the situation is … sometimes we do some things that don’t make much sense. We’ve just got to get better at those situations.”
While the Garrett mentor said he was proud of every wrestler’s effort Saturday, he was particularly proud of Baker, Leech, O’Connor and VanWagner. “Everybody did a nice job, but those are some that stick out,” Kraus said.
Angola had three individual champions: Isaiah McCue, Coy Brames and Brandon Villafuerte.
McCue improved to 13-0 with his 14-10 decision over Garrett’s McComb in the 113-pound final.
McCue led 9-6 after the first period, but McComb gained an escape and a takedown in the second to close the gap to 10-9.
Starting the third on defense, McCue scored an escape, followed by a takedown and a two-point near-fall to secure the win.
Brames (16-3) pinned Garrett’s VanWagner in 1:09 to capture the 220-pound title. VanWagner reached the finals by handing Fremont’s R.J. Dilbone his first loss by a 9-6 decision in the semi-finals.
Villafuerte (16-0) pinned Central Noble’s Lane Norris in 1:49 in winning the 285-pound championship.
Prairie Heights, Fremont, Central Noble, Churubusco and Lakeland had one champion each.
Lakeland’s Ben Miller (22-3) pinned Prairie Heights Kaleb Lounsbury in 1:41 to win the 138-pound title match.
Panther wrestler Sam Levitz (145) pinned Central Noble’s Danny Leffers (18-3) in 3:28. Levitz improved to 17-3 for the season.
Churubusco’s Nick Nondorf (14-6) defeated Prairie Heights wrestler Hunter Yoder (12-4) by 20-3 technical fall for the 170-pound championship.
The Cougars’ Jaxson Copas improved to 17-2 as he gained a 5-0 victory over Churubusco’s Landon Keener in the 182-pound title match.
Fremont’s Jacob Behm (20-2) scored a pin in 1:20 over Central Noble’s Isaac Clay (19-5) in the 195-pound championship match.
NECC Wrestling Meet
Team scores:
Garrett 262.5, Prairie Heights 185, Fremont 130.5, Central Noble 130, Churubusco 107.5, Angola 89, West Noble 83, Lakeland 71, Westview 60, Fairfield 59, Eastside 58.
Championship matches
106 — Weimer (GR) by inj. def. over Hord (Ch). 113 — McCue (A) 14-10 dec. over McComb (GR). 120 — Brady (GR) 3:03 pin over Roberts (PH). 126 — McCormack (GR) 2-1 dec. over Pica (FR). 132 — Baker (GR) 8-4 dec. over Roy (WN). 138 — B.Miller (LL) 1:41 pin over Lounsbury (PH). 145 — S.Levitz (PH) 3:18 pin over Leffers (CN). 152 — Leech (GR) 10-3 dec. over Curtis (PH). 160 — Cope (GR) 2:24 pin over Weber (CN). 170 — Nondorf (Ch) 20-3 tech. fall over Yoder (PH). 182 — Copas (CN) 5-0 dec. over Keener (Ch). 195 — J.Behm (FR) 1:19 pin over Clay (CN). 220 — Brames (A) 1:09 pin over VanWagner (GR). 285 — Villafuerte (A) 1:48 pin over Norris (CN).
Third- and fourth-place matches
106 — Kresse (PH) 9-5 dec. over Keller (FF). 113 — G.Miller (LL) 1:23 pin over Moore (Wv). 120 — M.Garcia (FF) 18-11 dec. over C.Collins (ES). 126 — Schlabach (LL) 15-0 tech. fall over M.Levitz (PH). 132 — Hawkins (FR) 17-9 maj. dec. over Munsey (ES). 138 — Gilbert (GR) 4:54 pin over Hille (Ch). 145 — Wells (GR) 2:23 pin over Claxton (FR). 152 — Taylor (WN) 10-1 maj. dec. over Meeks (FR). 160 — Severe (PH) 1:32 pin over Heirdorn (Wv). 170 — O’Connor (GR) 6-2 dec. over Cavillo (Wv). 182 — J.Wicker (ES) 13-7 dec. over Pelmear (GR). 195 — Oliver (Ch) 5-3 OT win over Schrock (PH). 220 — Dilbone (FR) 4:13 pin over L.Behm (CN). 285 — Wills (FR) 9-6 dec. over Stout (FF).
Fifth- and sixth-place matches
106 — Aiden (Wv) 1:25 pin over Onyx (A). 113 — Slowek (WN) 2:59 pin over Crick (Ch). 120 — Hagerman (CN) by forfeit over Kohlheim (Wv). 126 — Mata (WN) :56 pin over L.Collins (ES). 132 — Senn (FF) 4:58 pin over Marshall (LL). 138 — Kunkle (A) by inj. def. over T.Wicker (ES). 145 — Chambers (WN) 7-0 dec. over Schiffli (LL). 152 — Boots (CN) 8-6 dec. over Dafforn (Ch). 160 — Partin (Ch) 1:44 pin over Templeman (FF). 170 — Parks (WN) 4-2 dec. over Reed (ES). 182 — Handshoe (FR) 4:06 pin over Keesler (PH). 195 — Merriman (GR) :55 pin over Flores (WN). 220 — Allen (PH) 3:56 pin over A.Garcia (WN). 285 — Robison (PH) by inj. def. over Camp (GR).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.