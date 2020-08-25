CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s boys tennis team defeated Manchester on Monday in a close, 3-2 match.
Gavin Haberstock beat his opponent 6-2, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Tyler Miller and Luke Wilson won 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles due of Mason Young and Garrett Wymer was also victorious, winning 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 1 singles, Brett Barkley faced a tough opponent and fell 6-2, 6-0. Brady Crick dropped a 6-3, 6-2 match at No. 2 singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.