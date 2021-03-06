EMMA — In the first game of the night, Prairie Heights battled for just over a quarter, but Churubusco’s size and speed took over. The Eagles (19-4) had a 33-3 run in the second quarter the put the game out of reach.
Churubusco advanced to the semifinals on Friday night against Central Noble. Eastside and Bremen faced off in the first semifinal game.
Landen Jordan led the Eagles with 27 points, Jackson Paul finished with 18 and Luke McClure ended up with 12.
Heights was led in scoring by Chase Bachelor and Gavin Culler. Both ended the game with 13 points.
The Panthers kept it close for the first nine minutes of the game and held a brief 19-18 lead after a drive to rim by Culler. Then, the Eagles turned up the pressure.
A steal and score by Paul took back the lead, and it was followed by Jordan putback dunk. Paul and Jordan hooked up few minutes later for an alley-oop to make it 29-20. McClure stole the ensuing inbounds pass from Prairie Heights and scored right away. He was also fouled on play and made the free throw to complete the three-point play.
As expected, it came down the wire once again between Central Noble and Westview.
The Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (24-1) were able to sink enough free throws at the end to defeat the Warriors 57-49 in the first round of the Class 2A Westview Sectional Wednesday.
Central Noble led by as many as 15 points early in the fourth quarter, but Westview (16-7) rallied to within four with less than a minute left.
“I knew they weren’t going to go away. They play hard, they’re good defensively,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “Down the stretch, I thought we could have played with a little more poise.”
The Cougars were 7-of-11 from the free throw line in the final two minutes of the game but had to make their last four to seal the win.
“We have to hit those free throws in the last couple of minutes,” Bodey said. “We’ve got to do a better job defensively. We tried to gap Mason Yoder, but with Brady Yoder out there, we couldn’t gap that side, and I think he attacked that side more.”
Mason Yoder finished with a game-high 26 points and put his team on his back for certain stretches of the game.
“We absolutely know Mason can score, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg with that kid,” Westview coach Ed Bentley said.
Luke Miller finished with 10 points for the Warriors, and Brady Yoder had eight points and seven rebounds.
Central Noble was led in scoring by Connor Essegian with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Sawyer Yoder and Jackson Andrews each chipped in nine, and Logan Gard had eight points and 10 rebounds.
The game could have been closer if Westview had missed some shots inside throughout the game, but it was early on when it created the original deficit of 11-2 in favor of the Cougars.
“I think we got the shots we wanted. I think layups are like the plague. You watch people miss them and you might get a little tighter and tighter every time they do it,” Bentley said.
A shot by Andrews made it 42-27 early in the fourth quarter. Then, Mason Yoder scored seven in a row for the Warriors and cut the lead back to single digits, 48-36 with four minutes left.
Miller drove hard into the lane to cap off a 7-0 run and make it a 50-43 came with two minutes left.
A pair of free throws by Essegian ended the run and started the parade to the free throw line by the Cougars.
Yoder scored two more times to cut the lead to four with 39.3 left, but after starting 3-of-7 from the stripe, Essegian and Sawyer Yoder made the last four for Central Noble to advance to Friday night’s semifinals.
