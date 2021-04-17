CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco's boys track team picked up a dominating win in its annual invitational on Saturday, scoring almost 50 points more than its closest opponent.
The Eagles put up 141 points, followed by Manchester with 93, Woodlan with 79.5 and Garrett with 52. Other local placings include Fremont in sixth with 45 points, Eastside in eighth with 34 points and Lakewood Park Christian in 12th with 12 points.
Twelve teams participated in total.
Churubusco's Riley Buroff was the top performer. Buroff won the 200-meter dash in 23.39 and the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.49.
Local runners dominated the 1,600-meter run, led by Eastside's Konner Lower in first with a time of 4:40. Churubusco's Eli Lantz placed second followed by teammate Wyatt Neireiter in third.
Lower also won the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 10:19.05. Garrett's Tyler McMain took fourth and Churubusco's Neireiter finished fifth.
Lantz took second in the 800-meter run and ninth in the two-mile.
Churubusco's Nick Nondorf won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.51. Fremont's Logan Brace finished fifth, Lakewood Park Christian's Titus Shively took seventh and Garrett's Chandler Minnich finished eighth in the finals.
Nondorf took second in the 300-meter hurdles behind Manchester's Dom Lincoln. Brace placed fifth and Minnich was seventh.
Woodlan's Sam Handerson won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.9. Fremont's Anthony Hart finished sixth in the finals. Hart also took sixth in the 200-meter dash.
Garrett's Seth Montoya placed fourth in the 200-dash and fifth in the 400.
Eastside's Nic Blair took fourth in the 400, Churubusco's Dylan Stroder placed seventh and Fremont's Wyatt Claxton was 10th.
Blair was also eighth in the 800-meter run. Fremont's Armani Guzman was sixth in the same event, and Garrett's Luke Coffman was ninth. Coffman was also sixth in the 1,600-meter run, and teammate Trevor Armstrong placed eighth.
Fremont's 400-meter relay team of Hart, Damon Teachout, Garrett Kelley and Brogan Blue took third, followed by Churubusco's team of Ethan Hille, Dylan Stroder, Devin Clark and T.J. Emenhiser in fourth.
Garrett placed seventh and Eastside did not place.
Churubusco's 1,600-meter relay team of Nondorf, Emenhiser, Clark and Buroff took second. Garrett's team placed third, Fremont seventh and Eastside took eighth.
The Eagles also had second place in the 3,200-meter relay. The team of Evan Palmer, Emenhiser, Clark and Stroder finished in 8:57.88.
Garrett placed fourth, Fremont eighth and Eastside was 11th in the event.
Railroader Kenan Kennedy won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 1 inch. Churubusco's Buroff tied with Woodlan's Max Moore for second. Fremont's Kelley was fifth.
Churubusco's Issac Rinker won the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches. Minnich was second, Fremont's Braiden Gaskill was third and Churubusco's Ethan Smith placed fourth.
Churubusco's Hille took second in long jump behind Woodlan's Xavier Heltzel. Nondorf was fifth and Gaskill took seventh.
Eagle Hunter Bianski won the shot put with a toss of 48 feet, 7 inches. Fremont's Jon Armstrong placed fifth, Garrett's Cliff Andrews finished seventh and Eastside's Dan Sebert was eighth.
Bianski also won the discus with a throw of 149 feet, 8 inches. Sober placed third, Armstrong was sixth and Garreet's Jaxon Gould was eighth.
Churubusco hosts the girls Turtle Town Invitational next weekend.
