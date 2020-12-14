LIGONIER — Churubusco’s boys basketball team came out on top of a dogfight at West Noble on Saturday, winning 70-63 in overtime.
After a back-and-forth game with only marginal leads, Churubusco pulled ahead for good in the final minutes of overtime, leading by as many as nine points.
The Eagles had a slight edge at the end of the first quarter, 11-9, using five different scorers to put points on the board.
West Noble made up the deficit in the second quarter, and the score was tied at 24 at halftime as Austin Cripe started heating up just before the break.
Cripe scored five points in the second quarter, then went on to run off nine in the third, five in the fourth and nine in overtime to total 31 points.
West Noble had a two-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Chargers ran up a seven-point lead with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but Churubusco battled back to tie the score at 51 with two minutes left. With a minute on the clock, the game was tied at 54. Churubusco ran down the clock, taking a few opportunities at the basket and coming up with offensive rebounds.
West Noble got the ball back with 3.6 seconds left, but a missed shot at the buzzer sent the game into overtime.
Churubusco entered overtime play with fire, running off nine unanswered points and not allowing West Noble a look at the basket for the first two minutes.
Back-to-back baskets by Cripe narrowed Churubusco’s lead to three with less than two minutes to play, but the Eagles closed out the game with a 6-2 run to win their first Northeast Corner Conference game of the season.
Landen Jordan led Churubusco with 26 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.
Jackson Paul added 19 points and freshman Drew Pliett had 13.
The Eagles improve to 2-1, 1-1 in the NECC, and are at South Side on Dec. 15.
West Noble falls to 2-2 and is at Central Noble on Dec. 18.
