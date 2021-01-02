CHURUBUSCO — Prairie Heights couldn't keep up with Churubusco's fast-paced play, falling 102-58 in the teams' first Northeast Corner Conference game of the new year on Saturday afternoon.
Churubusco hadn't played since Dec. 23's win over Columbia City, while Prairie Heights played in a Dec. 29 tournament.
"It was good to get back in the gym after a long layoff and take care of business against a conference team," Churubusco head coach Chris Paul said. "We were a little rusty but they're playing really fast."
The visitors hung with Churubusco in the first part of the first quarter, knotting the score at nine with four minutes on the clock; however, the score didn't hold for long.
Churubusco kept Prairie Heights scoreless for nearly the rest of the quarter, taking off with a 14-2 run to lead 23-11 at the end of the first.
Prairie Heights' Chase Bachelor opened the second quarter with a bucket, but the Panthers went on another dry spell as the Eagles ran off 13 unanswered points to lead 36-13 with 6:14 left in the half.
That lead jumped to 44-17 with 3:23 left in the second after a barrage of baskets from Landen Jordan and a 3-pointer by Churubusco senior Jonathan Lindzy.
The teams played a more even game for the remainder of the half, with Prairie Heights putting up eight points to Churubusco's 12.
Jordan tallied 13 points of his 35 points in the quarter, and the Eagles led 56-25 at halftime.
Churubusco opened the second half with back-to-back buckets from Drew Pliett and Luke McClure, but the Eagles went on a dry spell, going three minutes without scoring while the Panthers put eight points on the board, narrowing the score to 60-33.
The run didn't last long; however, as Jordan threw down back to back dunks to breathe new life into the Churubusco offense. The spark sent the Eagles on an 18-7 run, leading to a 78-40 advantage with a minute left in the quarter. The teams traded baskets to close out the third, with an 81-46 score going into the final stanza.
Churubusco's fast-paced offense continued pushing ahead in the fourth, crossing the 100-point mark with about three minutes left in the game thanks to a 13-point quarter by Jackson Paul. The Eagles scored 21 points to Prairie Heights' 12 to make the final score 102-58, thanks to the quick play of the Eagles' offense.
"They're buying into the tempo," Paul said. "They're playing really fast and it's hard to guard because the game is going at a tempo that a lot of teams aren't comfortable with."
The Eagles had 75 shot attempts in a 32-minute game.
Jordan led Churubusco with 35 points, followed by Paul with 24, Pliett with 20 and McClure with 18.
"We won't always have four guys with almost 20 points, but we need four in double-digits," Paul said.
Paul noted the strong play from McClure, who has been putting up strong numbers for the Eagles in recent games, and Pliett, who had a big game as a freshman.
"Seven-of14 from the floor — a career high as a freshman — it's a pretty good game for him," Paul said. "If they play like this, now teams have to make a decision defensively."
The Eagles' varsity have been playing with seven players on team all season due to the coronavirus. Paul expects the team's eighth man to return this week.
"We haven't had all eight yet this year," Paul said.
Being a little short puts pressure on the team.
"We want some subs but there's not a lot of bodies. That eighth person will make a big difference," Paul said.
Paul knew he had strength returning in his seniors, but noted that the freshmen are making big strides.
"Our young guys have improved rapidly," Paul said. "They're coming on faster than I anticipated. We have to get better but I like the improvement we've made in a short period of time."
The Eagles are in full swing as the new year starts, with games against Elkhart Christian on Jan. 5, Fremont on Jan. 8, then again against Prairie Heights on Jan. 12 for the NECC tournament.
"We want to win the conference tournament — we have three main goals this season, and that's the first one," Paul said.
The team also wants to win the conference and sectional tittles.
