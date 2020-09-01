CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s cross country team placed third at the Prairie Heights Panther Invitational last Saturday.
Eli Lantz led the boys with a third-place finish, and Levi Skinner wasn’t far behind in seventh. Dylan Stroder took 20th.
Cara DeBolt led the girls with a 14th-place finish. Allie Basinger took 17th and Jorja DeBolt came in 19th.
The boys junior varsity squad turned in a strong performance with five runners finishing in the top eight, led by Xander Galvan in first and Evan Palmer in second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.