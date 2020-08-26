GARRETT — Garrett survived a tough first game with Churubusco, then stayed in control the next two games on the way to a Northeast Corner Conference win in three games Thursday at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium. Scores were 25-22, 25-11, 25-16.
A bit of history was made for the Railroaders as senior Emma Hirchak recorded her 1,000th career assist. She joins teammate Logan Smith, who reached the milestone late last season.
The Railroaders couldn’t shake the Eagles in the first game, which was tied eight times. The Eagles went up 20-19 when Ella Boersema swatted down an errant Garrett pass, but Churubusco’s passing broke down after that, and the Railroaders surged ahead to get the win.
In the second game, Morgan Ostrowski put herself at the service line for Garrett with a kill, then had an ace in a run of points that sent the Big Train to a 13-5 lead. Kelsey Bergman, Hirchak and Smith also had kills during that stretch.
Garrett’s lead stayed around that level the rest of the way. Ostrowski served the last six points, with Brooke Creager, Bergman and Hirchak picking up kills to close out the game.
Churubusco led briefly at 5-4 in game three after a kill by Kilah Smith. Hirchak had a block, and followed it with several tough serves as the Railroaders ripped off eight consecutive points.
As in the second game, Garrett didn’t let the Eagles seriously cut into the lead. They got within 20-15 as Katy Kreider served three points in a row, but the Railroaders stormed back with the help of kills from Hirchak and Smith to finish off the victory.
Churubusco won the junior varsity match in two games.
