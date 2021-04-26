CHURUBUSCO — Following suit from their male counterparts, Churubusco’s girls track team won their own invitational on Saturday, scoring an impressive 143 points, outdistancing their closest opponent, Manchester, by 39 points.
Hanna Boersma was the top individual, scoring 28.5 of Churubusco’s points. She won the high jump, ran on the winning 400-meter relay team, placed second in shot put and second in the 100-meter hurdles for a well-rounded effort.
Other members of the 400-meter relay team include Brelle Shearer, Audrey Zeigler and Mariah Hosted.
There were several other first-place finishes. The 3,200-meter relay team of Cara Debolt, Jorja Debolt, Allyssa Eby and Allie Basinger picked up the win.
Shearer won the pole vault, Kilah Smith won discus and Zeigler won the 300-meter hurdles.
Along with Boersema’s second-place finishes, two others placed second in their events.
Isabel Zuk took second in long jump and Zeigler was second in the 200-dash.
Columbia City’s girls took seventh in its division, which was led by Leo.
Columbia City’s Lilyana Lahr won the 400-meter dash and the 1,600-meter relay team of Lillian Richmond, Felice Mullinax, Jensyn Longenbaugh and Lahr took third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.