CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco's girls basketball team opened the season with a victory at Lakewood Park on Thursday, Nov. 5, 59-46.
The girls took a 15-10 advantage by the end of the first quarter, which grew to 21-14 at halftime.
Churubusco came out of the locker room with offensive fire, putting up 23 points to Lakewood Park's 12, making the score 44-26 going into the fourth.
The hosts played its best offense in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points to the Eagles' 15, but Churubusco's lead was too big for Lakewood Park to overcome, ending the game at 59-46.
The girls were at Leo on Nov. 10 and travel to Whitko on Nov. 14. Their first home game is Nov. 17, hosting Lakeland Christian.
