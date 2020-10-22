We’ve made it through nine weeks of regular season high school football here in Indiana. Now, it gets serious. Win or put the pads away until next year.
I’ve figured out my final rankings going into the postseason, and I can say definitively these are the best five teams in the KPC area.
Here’s the final football power rankings of the season.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 8-1
Last Friday’s result: The Blazers defeated Angola 42-7
Color me impressed. It didn’t take me long to figure out the Blazers are the best team in the area this season.
Eastside continued to show its a team on a mission for something big this season. The Hornets’ only score came on an interception returned for a touchdown, which further backs up how dominant the Blazers have been on defense this season.
What was even more impressive was that Eastside’s offense scored a touchdown right after the interception was returned for a score. This team is unfazed by mistakes it makes and is focused on making it deep in the state tournament.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 6-3
Last Friday’s result: The Knights shut out Bellmont, 42-0
The result was expected from East Noble, though it lacked some energy in the first half when they could have put away the Braves sooner. The Knights better not come out with the same energy against Columbia City this week, or it could be a long night.
No. 3 Angola
Last week: 3
Record: 5-2
Last Friday’s result: The Hornets were beat 42-7 by Eastside
Maybe a wake up call for Angola? The Hornets have been tested twice this season, versus Fairfield and Eastside, and have come up short both times. Angola is going to be tested in its sectional. What will happen when that time comes? Do we already know the answer?
No. 4 Churubusco
Last week: 4
Record: 4-3
Last Friday’s result: The Eagles lost 24-6 to Fairfield
Churubusco held the Falcons to their lowest point total of the season, but its offense struggled to match their production.
The Eagles’ leading rusher Wyatt Marks was held to just 54 yards, and they couldn’t get anything going in the passing game.
Churubusco could make it to the Class 1A Sectional 44 championship game, but it has to be more consistent offensively against better defenses.
No. 5 Garrett
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 3-5
Last Friday’s result: The Railroaders edged Central Noble 28-21
Garrett sneaks into the final rankings of the season after knocking off Central Noble, who was at No. 5 last week.
The Railroaders showed they have some building blocks to work with, more specifically at quarterback with freshman Aaden Lytle. Kolin Cope has been a workhorse this season and could eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season against Jimtown on Friday in the first round of sectionals.
Others considered: Central Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.