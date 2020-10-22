Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.