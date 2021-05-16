ANGOLA — The Angola power trio of Macomber, Sauter and Steury began to put on a show in the postseason to lead the Hornet boys track and field team to a Northeast Corner Conference Meet championship Friday behind Angola Middle School.
The state’s sixth-ranked Hornets repeated their feat from 2019, scoring 155 points on Friday. Churubusco was second with 124. NECC Western Division champion West Noble was third with 86.
Senior Tim Macomber won the discus in 159 feet, 3 inches and took the shot put with a throw of 53-8. Senior Garrett Sauter won both hurdles events, finishing the 300-meter intermediates in 40.80 seconds and crossing the tape in the 110 highs in 14.80 seconds.
Junior standout Izaiah Steury won the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 16.41 seconds and was first in the 3,200 in 9:29.59. He also passed three opponents in his 800-meter anchor leg to give the Hornets the victory in the 4-by-800 relay. That team finished in 8:27.25 and also included freshmen Sam Yarnelle, Griffin Michael and Aidan Shannon.
Macomber, Sauter and Steury accounted for 69.5 of Angola’s 155 points. Sauter was sixth in the long jump. Sauter and Steury were part of the Hornets’ 4-by-400 relay that finished second.
As prominent as that is from three guys, the 155 also speak to the team’s quality depth. The Hornets had two boys score in eight of the 13 individual events.
“We were looking to get 10 points per event. That would give us 160 points, so we were close to having a perfect meet,” Angola coach Brad Peterson said. “Our sprinters were locked in. We had little things here and there. All the makings of a great track and field team.”
The Hornets got major surprises from sophomore Alex Meyer, who won the long jump (21-8) and the high jump (6-1). He was a late addition to the team this spring and practices field events a couple of times a week and splits time with volleyball.
“He’s a secret weapon I didn’t know we had,” Peterson said. “Coach (Sarah) Ball works with Alex in the high jump and Coach Emily Watkins works with him in the long jump. I just tell him to jump higher.”
Churubusco coach Zach Dock liked how his guys competed. And that was all the way until the very end when sophomore Riley Buroff chased down and passed Steury on the final leg of the 4-by-400 relay to give the Eagles the victory.
“The kids competed real hard,” Dock said. “I felt like they got after it. But you have to give Angola credit. I have all the respect in the world for Coach Peterson and what he does.
“I’m proud of our guys. We had a lot of guys with really good nights,” he continued. “Nick Nondorf ran great to finish second in both hurdles races. Sauter is really, really good. Our 4-by-1 relay was seeded eighth and finished fifth.
“It was a fun track meet and it’s great to compete against kids who work hard.”
Buroff won the 400 in 50.30 seconds, and senior Eli Lantz won the 800 in 2:02.09. The Eagles 4-by-400 relay had junior Dylan Strouder with Lantz, Nondorf and Buroff.
Junior Hunter Bianski was second in both throwing events behind Macomber. Bianski threw the shot 51-5.5 and the discus 142-11. Buroff was second in the 200 and high jump. The Eagles were runners-up in the 4-by-800 relay, and junior Cayden Shively was second in the pole vault at 12-6.
West Noble was led by conference champions Jalen Gonzalez in the 100 in 11.34 seconds and Isaac Flora in the pole vault at 12-6.
Central Noble was fourth with 57 points. Senior Clayton Kirkpatrick overcame a fall in the 110 hurdles to win conference titles in the 200 (22.90 seconds) and as part of the Cougars’ 4-by-100 relay. That relay finished in 44.92 seconds and also included juniors Josh Thompson and Ashton Smith and freshman Cameron Elias.
Kirkpatrick was also second in the long jump at 21-4.5.
Fremont made a big improvement compared to 2019. The Eagles finished sixth with 42 points after placing 11th in the conference meet at Garrett two years ago. And a program known for its distance runners shined in the sprints to help the cause.
Sophomore Anthony Hart in the 200 in 23.79 seconds and was part of Fremont 4-by-100 relay team that finished second in 45.36. That quartet also included seniors Carson Flynn and Garrett Kelly and sophomore Damon Teachout.
Lakeland was a point ahead of Fremont in fifth place, 43-42. The Lakers had four third-place finishes by Dominic Lawrence in both hurdles races, Owen Troyer in the long jump and Khamron Malaivanh in the 100.
Garrett was seventh with 36 points after finishing 10th in 2019. The Railroaders’ top finish Friday was from senior Kenan Kennedy, who placed third in the high jump.
Eastside was eighth with 26.5 points, followed by Westview (22) and Prairie Heights (18.5).
The Blazers were led by NECC runner-up finishes by Nic Blair in the 400 in 50.93 seconds and Konner Lower in the 1,600 at 4:36.03. Lower was also third in the 3,200.
The Warriors were without top senior runners Spencer and Remington Carpenter. However, Lyndon Miller was second in the 800 in 2:05.92.
For the Panthers, Zach Wiseman was third in the pole vault and Kawliga Glasgo was fifth in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
All the area NECC teams will be in the East Noble Sectional on Thursday except for Churubusco. The Eagles will be in the Fort Wayne North Side Sectional Thursday.
NECC Boys Track & Field Championships
Friday
At Angola Middle School
Team Scores
1. Angola 155, 2. Churubusco 124, 3. West Noble 86, 4. Central Noble 57, 5. Lakeland 43, 6. Fremont 42, 7. Garrett 36, 8. Eastside 26.5, 9. Westview 22, 10. Prairie Heights 18.5, 11. Fairfield 14.
Individual Results
100 — 1. J. Gonzalez (WN) 11.34, 2. Cruz (A) 11.79, 3. Malaivanh (LL) 11.80, 4. H. Foreman (WN) 12.01, 5. A. Smith (CN) 12.04, 6. Wagner (A) 12.06, 7. Montoya (G) 12.12, 8. Flynn (FR) 12.18.
200 — 1. Kirkpatrick (CN) 22.90, 2. Buroff (CH) 23.08, 3. J. Gonzalez (WN) 23.13, 4. Hart (FR) 23.79, 5. T. Towers (A) 24.28, 6. A. Tagliaferri (A) 24.44, 7. Montoya (G) 24.65, 8. H. Foreman (WN) 24.73.
400 — 1. Buroff (CH) 50.30, 2. Blair (ES) 50.93, 3. A. Tagliaferri (A) 52.87, 4. Strouder (CH) 53.37, 5. Herbert (A) 53.63, 6. J. Marin (WN) 54.95, 7. Presswood (G) 55.43, 8. Elias (CN) 55.45.
800 — 1. Eli Lantz (CH) 2:02.09, 2. Ly. Miller (WV) 2:05.92, 3. Guzman (FR) 2:06.13, 4. Wachtman (LL) 2:07.58, 5. Coffman (G) 2:09.32, 6. Dupuy (WN) 2:10.22, 7. G. Michael (A) 2:11.36, 8. Palmer (CH) 2:12.01.
1,600 — 1. I. Steury (A) 4:16.41, 2. Lower (ES) 4:36.03, 3. Coy Wolheter (WN) 4:39.47, 4. Nighthawk (CH) 4:42.27, 5. K. Glasgo (PH) 4:43.58, 6. Yarnelle (A) 4:44.70, 7. Wachtman (LL) 4:48.26, 8. Coffman (G) 4:54.26.
3,200 — 1. I. Steury (A) 9:29.59, 2. G. Flora (WN) 9:57.21, 3. Lower (ES) 10:11.72, 4. Yarnelle (A) 10:14.01, 5. K. Glasgo (PH) 10:20.31, 6. McMain (G) 10:32.24, 7. Nighthawk (CH) 10:37.92, 8. Kay. Moore (WV) 10:41.20.
4x100 relay — 1. Central Noble (Kirkpatrick, Elias, J. Thompson, A. Smith) 44.92, 2. Fremont (Hart, Teachout, Kelly, Flynn) 45.36, 3. Angola (T. Towers, Cruz, F. Hasselman, Wagner) 45.38, 4. West Noble (Parks, H. Foreman, J. Gonzalez, N. Shaw) 46.06, 5. Churubusco (Hille, Fleetwood, D. Clark, Papenbrock) 46.18, 6. Lakeland (E. Clark, Lawrence, Malaivanh, O. Troyer) 46.46, 7. Garrett (B. Kennedy, K. Kennedy, Ross, Swager) 47.09, 8. Westview (Rogers, Peruski, C. Miller, Bdy. Lehman) 47.85.
4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco (Nondorf, E. Lantz, Strouder, Buroff) 3:32.65, 2. Angola (Wagner, Sauter, A. Tagliaferri, I. Steury) 3:32.86, 3. West Noble (A. Cripe, I. Flora, J. Marin, Coy Wolheter) 3:39.73, 4. Lakeland (Lawrence, Rubio, O. Troyer, Wachtman) 3:40.75, 5. Garrett (Presswood, B. Kennedy, Coffman, Montoya) 3:42.24, 6. Fremont (Guzman, Kaleb Gannon, Brace, Blue) 3:42.51, 7. Eastside (D. Slone, Lower, Blair, Eck) 3:43.03, 8. Westview (Ly. Miller, D. Hostetler, Bdy. Lehman, Wisler) 3:45.76.
4x800 relay — 1. Angola (Shannon, G. Michael, Yarnelle, I. Steury) 8:27.25, 2. Churubusco (Nighthawk, Palmer, Emenhiser, E. Lantz) 8:27.69, 3. West Noble (Dupuy, Coy Wolheter, I. Flora, Cy Wolheter) 8:34.50, 4. Westview (Ly. Miller, I. Hostetler, A. Miller, A. Sanchez) 8:50.62, 5. Garrett (Angel, Coffman, Z. Klopfenstein, McMain) 8:53.46, 6. Lakeland (Blankenship, Wachtman, C. Hostetler, C. Troyer) 9:06.38, 7. Fremont (Guzman, Kaleb Gannon, Pica, Forrest) 9:07.5, 8. Prairie Heights (Dyer, Johnson-Solis, W. Swing, K. Glasgo) 9:09.97.
110 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 14.80, 2. Nondorf (CH) 16.53, 3. Lawrence (LL) 16.90, 4. J. Thompson (CN) 17.31, 5. D. Hostetler (WV) 17.52, 6. Brace (FR) 17.64, 7. Minnich (G) 18.13, 8. Kirkpatrick (CN) 33.53.
300 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 40.80, 2. Nondorf (CH) 42.82, 3. Lawrence (LL) 43.63, 4. Brace (FR) 44.04, 5. J. Thompson (CN) 44.14, 6. N. Shaw (WN) 44.90, 7. Rinker (CH) 45.61, 8. Minnich (G) 45.64.
High jump — 1. A. Meyer (A) 6-1, 2. Buroff (CH) 6-1, 3. K. Kennedy (G) 6, 4t. Kelly (FR), Nondorf (CH) and A. Cripe (WN) 5-10, 7. Plett (FF) 5-10, 8. Ly. Miller (WV) 5-8.
Long jump — 1. A. Meyer (A) 21-8, 2. Kirkpatrick (CN) 21-4.5, 3. O. Troyer (LL) 20-10.75, 4. J. Gonzalez (WN) 20-5.5, 5. Plett (FF) 20-5, 6. Sauter (A) 20-2.5, 7. Hille (CH) 19-9.5, 8. Douglas (LL) 19-2.5.
Shot put — 1. Macomber (A) 53-8, 2. Bianski (CH) 51-5.5, 3. Villafuerte (A) 47-4, 4. Armstrong (FR) 44-1, 5. L. Norris (CN) 43, 6. Thacker (FF) 42-0.5, 7. Massaro (FF) 42, 8t. Sebert (ES) and Clay (CN) 41-6.
Discus — 1. Macomber (A) 159-3, 2. Bianski (CH) 142-11, 3. Clay (CN) 135-5, 4. Lu. Baker (WN) 124-6, 5. Brames (A) 124-5.5, 6. Massaro (FF) 122-2, 7. Sebert (ES) 116-6, 8. Clingan (G) 116-3.
Pole vault — 1. I. Flora (WN) 12-6, 2. Shively (CH) 12-6, 3. Wiseman (PH) 12-6, 4. Rinker (CH) 12, 5t. S. Zolman (PH) and Brill (CN) 11-6, 7. Minnich (G) 11-6, 8t. Koehler (WV) and Rogers (WV) 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.