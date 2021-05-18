LIGONIER — It was going to be tough to top Fairfield at Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference girls tennis tournament. Angola and Westview did their best to stop the Falcons, but came up short, finishing in second and third, respectively.
“I thought we came to compete, and they played some feisty tennis,” Angola coach Scott Hottell said. “We didn’t play perfect tennis, but we fought.”
Fairfield, which also won the regular season title, finished with 62 points on Saturday and won at four of the five positions. Angola ended up with 49 points, and Westview came out with 42 points.
Fremont finished in fourth with 27 points, followed by Prairie Heights with 22, Central Noble at 16, Lakeland 14, West Noble 6 and Churubusco 2.
The only spot the Falcons didn’t win was at No. 3 singles, and it was the Hornets’ Brea Harris that defeated Fairfield’s Elyse Yoder 6-0, 6-2 in the championship match. Harris only lost two games the entire tournament. She won her first two matches 6-0, 6-0.
“She’s just been fierce all season. She’s only lost one match all season. She plays such a power game. Typically, your three singles player is going to keep it in play and hope the other person makes a mistake. Girls are ducking when she serves, and she’s acing people. At times, it looks like I have three No. 1 players,” Hottell said.
Elina Locane at No. 1 singles was the other Hornet to earn all-NECC recognition. She came in second at her position and fell to the Falcons’ Addison Mast 6-3, 6-3 in the title match.
Westview had three positions earn all-conference honors. At No. 1 singles, Paige Riegsecker beat Central Noble’s Rachel Imhof 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the third-place match.
“She’s had a lot of growth in her match play, and I’m really excited to see what she can do the next couple of years,” Clark said of Riegsecker.
Madeline Stuts also earned an All-NECC patch after coming in second at No. 2 singles. She lost to Fairfield’s Faith Bontrager 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the No. 2 singles championship.
“(Stults) came into the year and her goal was to make varsity. So she has worked really, really hard, and she has so much more potential,” Clark said.
The Warriors’ No. 1 doubles duo of Hallie Mast and Ella Clark also made the all-conference team after finishing second at their position. Mast and Clark were defeated by Fairifield’s Chloe Yoder and Iris Miller in the title match at No. 1 doubles.
At No. 2 doubles, the Falcons’ Paige Simmons and Krystal Yoder beat Angola’s McKenna Powers and Maren Fifer 6-4, 6-1 in the final.
Fremont’s top finisher on Saturday was the No. 2 doubles team of Brook Landis and Ayrianne Gaskill, which ended up in third place. For Prairie Heights, Katie Eash placed fourth at No. 2 singles. She fell to Ellie Aldred in the third-place match.
After Imhof, Central Noble’s No. 1 doubles pair of Naomi Leffers and Lydia Replogle had the highest finish on the team in fifth place. Lakeland was led at No. 3 singles by Brooklyn Olinger, who was defeated by Westview’s Nicole Miller in the third-place match.
West Noble had two seventh-place finishers, at No. 1 doubles with Angela Pena and Jaki Macias-Padilla and at No. 3 singles with Isabella Bartlett.
