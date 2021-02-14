CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s Jackson Paul and Landen Jordan have been playing together since they were in middle school.
After their decision last week, the pair will have another four years together as the stand-out seniors signed with Huntington University on Thursday.
“Getting to play another four years with Landen, I couldn’t be more excited,” Paul said. “We know each other on and off the floor.”
Watch a Churubusco game and that’s evident, as the two seemingly read each other’s minds.
“We know each other like the backs of our hands,” Jordan said. “We’ll be best friends again for four years.”
Paul and Jordan lead the team in points, both averaging more than 20 points per game with Paul at 23.1 points and Jordan at 21.3 points. Jordan, who is 6-foot-9, also averages 15 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. Paul tallies 5.9 assists and 3.9 steals per game.
These numbers put Jordan and Paul in the top in the state. In January, Jordan was third in Indiana for points and rebounds combined, and Paul was third for points and assists combined.
Those statistics — and the boys’ history — are what drew interest from Huntington head coach Kory Alford.
“They play so hard and come from a winning background, which is a culture that we’re trying to build at Huntington — they’ve had success together.”
That success is likely unmatched in Churubusco history, as the team has only had five losses since Jordan joined the team in January 2020.
Alford began showing interest in the boys last summer, as he was in the market for a point guard and forward.
“He followed the guys around all summer, and it turned into this thing where he wanted both of them,” head coach Chris Paul said. “They had other offers, but they wanted to play together and made plans of rooming together. Landen committed first, but I knew deep down that Jackson would too.
“As a coach and a dad, I’m excited I’ll get to see them play a ton of times because they’re so close. I’ll be able to have them at the house. Coach Alford does a great job — I’m really impressed and couldn’t ask for a better person.”
Both boys appreciated the feel of the smaller school.
“The coaches really brought me in as family,” Jackson Paul said. “It’s a different type of culture and the place I’d want to make home for the next four years.”
Jordan agreed.
“We thought a small school scene was better for me — it sure has been at ’Busco. Plus, I’ll get a good education,” Jordan said.
The pair, along with fellow senior Luke McClure and the team’s standout underclassmen, will look to repeat their sectional championship this March.
