ANGOLA — Lakeland continued to show why it’s the team to beat in the Northeast Corner Conference on Saturday by winning the Fremont Classic at Lake James Golf Club by almost 20 strokes.
The Lakers beat an 11-team field with a team score of 366. The tournament featured all but one conference team.
Lakeland was led by reigning KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year Madison Keil, who shot even par 73 and was the individual medalist.
Lakeland had two other girls finish in the top 10, Kylee Watkins in eighth at 97 strokes and Sadie Edsall in ninth also with a 97. Bailey Hartsough rounded out the Laker scoring with a 99, and Tatum Retterbush came in at 106.
Not too far behind Lakeland was Fremont, which came in second at 383.
“The girls played very well today. I was hoping to shoot 380 to 390. I thought 380 would be a great score, and we came in really close to that,” Fremont coach Eric Wirick said. “These girls have been working hard. The scores are coming down, so that’s really encouraging.”
The Eagles placed three girls in the top five, including Halle Taner in third at 91, Katie Baker in fourth with 93 and Kenadee Porath in fifth with a score of 94.
Leo finished in third place as team with a total score of 402, followed by Garrett at 426 and Prairie Heights at 439.
Fairfield came in sixth at 447, ahead of Churubusco’s 467, Angola at 471, Westview 485, Woodlan 487 and Blackhawk Christian with 515.
Molly Geiger rounded out the top 10 with a 97 for Churubusco.
Churubusco
Coach: Stephanie Bowers, 1st season
2019: 6th at NECC Tournament, 6th at EN Sectional
Churubusco has been building under coach Elizabeth Gould, but now her assistant, Bowers, takes over as the head coach and looks to continue the upward trend of the program.
The Eagles finished with a 6-3 record in the conference last season and have finished in the top six of the NECC Tournament the last two years.
Returning letterwinners are Molly Geiger, Allie Knauer, Alex Hamilton and Zoie Tonkel.
The two newcomers are Morgan Schaefer and Libby Dreibelbis.
“This year we have a group of girls that are dedicated to showing up and working hard,” Bowers said. “They’re committed to personal success and committed to growing as a team. It’s been a joy to watch how much they love the game and how they work hard to encourage everyone else along the way. They’re committed to having a strong sense of teamwork and belonging and creating a positive environment for everyone involved.”
Churubusco’s top finisher at the NECC Tournament at Heron Creek last season was its No. 2 golfer, Makenzi Tonkel, with 93. Tonkel graduated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.