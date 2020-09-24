LIGONIER — West Noble’s Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Cross Country Invitational took place for the 50th year on Saturday.
Columbia City faired well, as the girls placed eighth out of 22 teams and the boys finished fifth out of 26 teams.
For the girls, five freshman ran new personal records. In the race of 226 runners, the girls were led by Lilly Lahr (20:41) in 28th, earning a spot on the awards podium.
The boys team had two runners on the podium — Austin Hall (16:30) in 9th and Seth Mills (17:16) in 29th.
Other varsity runners for the Eagles were Ian Harrold 34th, Marcus Ridge 48th, Jack Mills 52nd, Alton Mullinax 66th, and Zach Pletcher 68th.
Other runners for the girls were: Karris Sigler 52nd, Felice Mullinax 73rd, Caroline Shelton 76th, Ayla Wagner 78th, Ava Ward 80th, Hailey Whiteleather 98th, Breanna Taylor 124th, Karisa Randazzo 172nd and Lindsay Taylor 198th.
The boys JV team placed fifth of nine teams and had two runners make the awards podium and set new personal records. Cam Jagger (17:52) placed fourth and Isaac Rentschler (18:30) placed 16th. Other JV runners were Dylan Anspach 26th, Andrew Korus 34th, Logan Trier 40th, Jackson Smith 44th and Gavin Dickmeyer 57th.
Carroll had four girls in the top 12 and won with 51 points. Concordia was second with 69, followed by Homestead (79), Leo (145) and Fort Wayne South Side (164) to round out the top five.
The host Chargers were ninth with 275, followed by Garrett with 306. Churubusco was 16th with 465, Prairie Heights was 18th with 493, Central Noble was 20th with 556, and Lakeland was 21st with 583.
Sensational Spartan freshman Addison Knoblauch won the race in 18 minutes, 7.9 seconds. She was 40.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Shelby Christman, a senior from Carroll.
For Churubusco, Cara DeBolt was 64th in 21:51.5 and Allie Basinger was 71st in 22:09.4.
In the boys’ varsity race, Concordia won with 42 points and was led by race champion Karsten Schlegel in 15:57.9. Goshen was second with 76, followed by Bishop Dwenger (103) and Homestead (141). Columbia City won the sixth-runner tiebreaker for fifth place over Wabash. They both had 170 points.
DeKalb was ninth with 219, followed by Garrett (324) and West Noble (327). Churubusco was 13th with 414, Lakeland was 16th with 472, Prairie Heights was 19th with 524, and Hamilton was 26th with 801.
For Churubusco, senior Eli Lantz was 24th in 17:05.4, and classmate Levi Skinner was 62nd in 18:02.3.
