CHURUBUSCO — When the season started, many weren’t optimistic about how Churubusco’s boys basketball season would turn out.
With five seniors graduating the year prior, only three players returning with significant playing time, and three freshmen on the varsity roster — it was little no surprise when Westview smacked ’Busco with a 63-48 loss in the season opener.
“If you would’ve told me we’d be here after we played that first game against Westview and we looked awful — I wouldn’t believe we would be here right now,” Churubusco head coach Chris Paul said. “I wasn’t sure we were going to win a game.”
But Paul did the same thing to this year’s freshmen that he did to his own son four years ago — threw them right into varsity play.
“I threw them in the fire and they grew up,” Paul said.
Two of this year’s seniors — Luke McClure and Jackson Paul, were in the same spot as freshmen — playing varsity basketball as small, 15-year-old boys.
That season — the year after the school’s first ever sectional title — the team started 0-6 and the future of the season looked bleak.
“I didn’t think we’d ever win again,” Paul said.
Despite that rocky start, the team finished the season with a 12-12 record and have now gone on to be the winningest class in Churubusco history with a 62-34 record, finishing out this season at 21-4.
The Eagles had a 22-4 record in 2015; however, Churubusco has an arguably more difficult schedule now, with multiple Summit Athletic Conference match-ups.
Throw 6-foot-9 Landen Jordan into the mix, and Churubusco became a tough contender — one of the best Class 2A schools in the state.
Since Jordan joined the team in January 2020, Churubusco’s losses have been few and far between.
“We’ve only lost seven times since Landen put a uniform on,” Paul said. “That’s pretty impressive.”
Sending off this year’s seniors may be more emotional this season than in year’s past, as this marks the end of something special for the Paul family. Paul coached his son Jalen in his senior year and has coached Jackson for all four years of high school.
“We go to practice together, we watch film together, we go to games together — and now that part of our lives ends,” Paul said.
Jackson Paul and Jordan are headed to Huntington University next season.
“He’s in great hands at Huntington,” Paul said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Now, Paul focuses on developing the three freshmen to fill the holes left behind by the seniors.
“The freshmen will roll into their spots — now they have to step up,” Paul said.
The freshmen proved they’re ready to improve and have a solid foundation this season, helping the Eagles to a top 15 spot in the Associated Press Poll for Class 2A.
“I dare you to find another team in the top 15 that have three freshmen in their top six players,” Paul said.
Two freshmen guards — Drew Pliett and Ayden White — showed great improvement this season; however, in the regional game against Blackhawk Christian, it was evident that they have some growing to do.
“At one point in the game Drew came up to me and said, ‘he’s just so much bigger and stronger,’” Paul said.
Where Pliett lacks in size, he makes up for it in other ways.
“He gets steals, bangs threes and drives to the basket,” Paul said. “He just has to grow up a little bit.”
Fellow freshman Gavin Huelsenbeck was thrusted into a difficult position after Jordan fouled out in the fourth quarter — defending Blackhawk’s Caleb Furst, a Purdue commit. But he didn’t back down from the challenge.
“I told Gavin that’s the best I think I’ve ever seen him play,” Paul said.
“He battled, was physical, didn’t foul, took charges — he took control — against arguably the best center in the state. As a freshman, you can’t get any more experience than that.
“Now he knows how good he can be, and we go back to work for next year,” Paul said.
The boys finished the season with a 68-55 loss to Blackhawk Christian at Saturday’s North Judson regional.
The Braves went on to win the regional with a 68-52 win over Bowman Academy and will face Blackford in this Saturday’s semi-state.
