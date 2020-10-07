INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings for the 49th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Volleyball State Tournament were announced on Sunday evening.
Sectionals involving area teams will be played at Snider (Class 4A), Bishop Dwenger (3A), Tippecanoe Valley (3A), Fairfield (2A) and Lakewood Park Christian (1A). Dwenger will be a seven-team sectional that will start next Tuesday. Everybody else will start on Oct. 15.
Semifinal matches will be played on Oct. 17. Sectional finals will be played that night for the most part. But some sectionals may play the final late in the afternoon. Check with sectional host schools for when matches will be played.
Class 3A is where the area’s top teams are, and they all have bigger challenges they need to get through in order to win sectional championships.
At Tippecanoe Valley, Lakeland will have a first-round bye and will play the second semifinal match around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 against the winner of the first-round match between West Noble and Wawasee. The Warriors and Chargers will play around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.
The sectional favorite is NorthWood, which has been state-ranked for much of the season. The Panthers have a first-round bye and will play the Tippecanoe Valley-Jimtown winner at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17.
Garrett and Angola have had solid seasons, but will have major obstacles to overcome in the 3A sectional at Bishop Dwenger. The upper class in that sectional includes the host Saints, Concordia and Leo. Woodlan is also in the sectional, and gave Garrett one of its two losses in Woodburn in four sets on Wednesday.
The Railroaders will play Bishop Luers in the final first-round match around 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 15. The winner will move on to the semifinals against either Woodlan or Bishop Dwenger.
The Hornets will get a first-round bye and will play the winner of Tuesday’s first-round match between Leo and Concordia at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17. Angola lost three competitive sets at home to the Cadets on Sept. 9. Leo won in four sets at Concordia on Sept. 2.
In Class 2A, Fairfield beat Prairie Heights in the sectional final on the Panthers’ home floor last year. They are the top two teams in the sectional this year and it will be played in the Falcons’ gym.
The Panthers open with Eastside in the second first-round match on Oct. 15. The winner will play Churubusco in the second semifinal on Oct. 17.
Fairfield, led by Evansville commit Madisyn Steele, will play Central Noble in the first match of the sectional at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15. The winner will play Westview in the semifinals.
The Falcons defeated the Cougars on four sets on Thursday in Albion. They have both missed some matches due to COVID-19 issues. Fairfield was in quarantine briefly after a member of its program came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Not long out of quarantine, the Falcons lost to the Panthers at home in four sets on Sept. 10.
In Class 1A, Lakewood Park Christian is one of the top teams in its own sectional and has recently returned to its school gym after spending most of the season playing matches at Empowered Sports Club in Huntertown due to repairs and removing asbestos contamination from the ceiling of the LPC school building, including above the gym. Work has been done in the building to upgrade its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
On Oct. 15, the Panthers will play Hamilton in round one after Fremont takes on a solid Bethany Christian squad. Blackhawk Christian will take on the Bruins-Eagles winner in the first semifinal on Oct. 17, then Elkhart Christian will face to LPC-Hamilton winner.
Local IHSAA Sectional Volleyball Pairings
Class 4A, No. 5 (at Snider)
Oct. 15: First round — Snider vs. Northrop, 6 p.m.; Carroll vs. East Noble, 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 17 (times TBA): Semifinals — DeKalb vs. Snider-Northrop winner, F.W. North Side vs. EN-Carroll winner. Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 3A, No. 21
(at Tippecanoe Valley)
Oct. 15: First round — Tippecanoe Valley vs. Jimtown, 6 p.m.; West Noble vs. Wawasee, 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 17 (times TBA): Semifinals — NorthWood vs. TV-Jimtown winner; Lakeland vs. WN-Wawasee winner. Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 3A, No. 22
(at Bishop Dwenger)
Next Tuesday: First round, Leo vs. Concordia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: First round — Bishop Dwenger vs. Woodlan, 6 p.m.; Bishop Luers vs. Garrett, 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 17 (times TBA): Semifinals — Angola vs. Leo-Concordia winner, Oct. 15 winners. Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 2A, No. 36
(at Fairfield)
Oct. 15: First round — Central Noble vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.; Eastside vs. Prairie Heights, 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 17 (times TBA): Semifinals — Westview vs. CN-Fairfield winner; Churubusco vs. Eastside-PH winner. Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 1A, No. 51
(at Lakewood Park Christian)
Oct. 15: First round — Bethany Christian vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Hamilton, 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 17 (times TBA): Semifinals — Blackhawk Christian vs. Bethany-Fremont winner; Elkhart Christian vs. LPC-Hamilton winner. Final, between semifinal winners.
