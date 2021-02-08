CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco, along with two other Northeast Corner Conference basketball teams, are in the top 15 in Class 2A, according to the Associated Press’ boys poll.
Churubusco is ranked 13th with its 10-3 record.
The Eagles’ lone losses come from teams ranked higher in the poll.
Churubusco opened the season against Westview and lost. The Warriors are ranked 10th with their 12-3 record, losing only to Central Noble, East Noble and Northridge.
Central Noble is ranked fifth in the state with its 16-1 record. The Cougars lost to Westview on Dec. 12 — their third game of the season. They avenged that loss during the NECC tourney in January, and are now on a 14-game win streak.
Blackhawk Christian is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A with a 15-1 record, the only other northeast Indiana school on the list.
Other area ranked teams include Leo, No. 6, Class 3A; Homestead, No. 1, Class 4A; and Carroll, No. 17, Class 4A.
Westview is currently sitting at first place in the NECC, since the Warriors (9-0 NECC) defeated Central Noble (6-1 NECC) in regular season play. The Cougars are second, followed by Eastside with a 5-2 conference record, Churubusco at 4-2, Lakeland at 4-3, Angola at 4-3, West Noble at 3-4, Fremont at 3-5, Prairie Heights at 2-4, Garrett at 1-6, Fairfield at 1-6 and Hamilton at 0-6.
The Eagles will play six games in eight days as they prepare for the end of the regular season.
