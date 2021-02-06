BUTLER — Bluffton outscored a stubborn Churubusco team 19-8 in the fourth quarter for a 51-38 win in the Class 2A Eastside Sectional Friday.
Churubusco’s season ended at 6-18.
The Tigers (13-10) led just 32-30 at the start of the fourth, but got 10 points in the last frame from 6-2 senior center Zoe Barger to finally pull away from the Eagles.
Barger led her team with 16 points.
Bluffton fed Barger in the paint on its first two possessions for easy scores and some breathing room. Later, she hit a jumper in the lane with 4 minutes, 13 seconds left to extend the lead to 41-32.
The Eagles turned the ball over on three straight possessions, with Bluffton scoring each time, to take control.
The lead reached 13 until Churubusco senior Mariah Hosted nailed a three from the left corner with 1:39 to go.
It was a case of too little, too late for the Eagles.
Natalie Lehrman had 10 points and Emme Boots and Monroe Heller added eight each for the Tigers.
Hosted led all scorers with 20 points and junior Cara DeBolt added 10 for Churubusco.
Bluffton led at every stop, but only by a handful of points. That’s in part because of Churubusco’s use of a 2-2-1 press that forced several Bluffton turnovers.
Hosted swiped the ball and scored with 2:10 left in the first to give her team a 7-5 lead. Bluffton got scores from Heller and Haley Gibson to lead 9-7 after eight minutes.
The Tigers took a 21-12 lead with 2:32 left in the second, but Hosted scored five points in her team’s 7-2 run to end the half, including a steal and score with 15 seconds remaining. Bluffton led 23-18 at the break.
In the third, DeBolt and Brielle Shearer hit threes to give Churubusco a 24-23 lead, but Boots quickly answered to put Bluffton back on top.
The lead changed hands once more before Barger’s score inside made it 28-26 Tigers with 5:32 left in the third.
The Eagles got within one but wouldn’t take the lead again.
Bluffton took on Eastside for the championship on Saturday.
