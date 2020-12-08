CHURUBUSCO — After Churubusco handed Westview a season-ending loss in last season’s sectional contest, the Warriors got payback Friday, taking a 63-48 win in the Eagles’ season opener.
Westview took the lead from the tipoff and never looked back, running up an 8-2 advantage that blew up into a 20-6 lead with a minute left in the first quarter, with eight points coming from Drew Litwiller and three other scorers putting points on the board for the Warriors.
Churubusco narrowed that lead to 10 with baskets by freshman Drew Pliett and Jackson Paul, but Westview’s Brady Yoder capped the quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 23-10.
Yoder’s spark carried into the second quarter, as the sophomore hit back-to-back 3-pointers and drew a charge, helping the Warriors to a 29-10 lead just over two minutes into the quarter.
Churubusco worked its way back into the game, however, holding Westview to just three points in the rest of the quarter while scoring 12 to come within 10 at halftime, 32-22.
The Eagles took that momentum into the second half, with freshman Gavin Huelsenbeck hitting a 3-pointer to open the quarter. Churubusco’s high-pressure defense held the Warriors scoreless until the 4:30 mark, narrowing Westview’s lead to four, but the Warriors’ converted Churubusco mishaps to run off six unanswered points to take the lead back to 10.
“We handled the pressure early on, but they cranked it up with the pressure and traps and we had to refocus,” Westview head coach Ed Bentley said. “We let them speed us up.”
A 3-pointer by Ayden White and four more points from Paul left Churubusco with a five-point deficit going into the final quarter.
The teams traded baskets in the first five minutes, but at the 4:11 mark, the wheels fell off the cart for the Eagles, as 6-foot-9 senior Landen Jordan fouled out, and about 30 seconds later, fellow senior Luke McClure also picked up his fifth foul — clearing Churubusco’s bench as the roster only had seven varsity players.
Westview ran off 14 points to Churubusco’s nine, and the game ended with the 63-48 score after six fourth-quarter points apiece by Westview’s Mason Yoder and Drew Litwiller.
“I don’t want to say I anticipated us to play poorly, but I anticipated bugs and rough spots,” Churubusco head coach Chris Paul said. “We lost a lot last season, and we’re banking on three freshmen in the very first game against a really good Westview team. I just told the guys — ‘We didn’t lose sectionals. We didn’t lose conference. We just learn from it and get ready for the next one.’”
Litwiller led the Warriors with 18 points, followed by Brady Yoder and Mason Yoder with 15 apiece and Lyndon Miller with 10.
Paul carried the Eagles with 18 points, followed by Jordan with 10 and Huelsenbeck with seven.
Bentley was pleased with the win but looks for the Warriors to continue to improve as the season progresses.
“This will be a growth process for us,” Bentley said.
Churubusco hosts county-rival Columbia City in another big game at the start of the Eagles’ season, which got a late start due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team only had 11 practices coming into Friday’s game against Westview after it was quarantined. Even with many of the players back, the team struggles at practice.
“We can’t even go five-on-five with the varsity team in practice,” Coach Paul said. “Is it an excuse? No, but this is the first time we’ve played against anybody. Our scrimmage was canceled. This is the first time we have seen anything. You learn from it. It is what it is right now, we’re happy to see them back on the floor.”
One aspect that Churubusco’s team — and many others — will struggle with this season is the lack of fans.
“Unfortunately, home-court advantage is no longer home-court advantage anywhere,” Paul said. “We practice in here, but this would have been a different game. We’re an energetic, emotional team, and without fans, it’s different. We have to figure it out, because that’s not coming back any time soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.