HUNTERTOWN —Several Whitley County grapplers earned their spots for this weekend’s semi-state meet after placing in the top four at Saturday’s regional at Carroll High School.
Churubusco’s Zander Hord is moving on to semi-state after placing fourth at 106 pounds.
Several Columbia City wrestlers will be joining him this weekend, placing fourth overall.
Jarrett Forrester was regional champion at 138 pounds, defeating Garrett’s Jadyn Gilbert in the championship round.
Ian Clifford was also a regional champion for Columbia City, holding the 220-pound title after beating Northrop’s Julante Hinton in the championship round.
Jordan Driver took third at 145 pounds after defeating Leo’s Emery Crawford. Ryan Sheets also placed third, defeating Garrett’s Kolin Cope at 160 pounds.
Alton Mullinax came in third, defeating Bishop Dwenger’s Shane Delaney in the 170-pound weight class.
Aidan Sanderson placed fourth at 120 pounds to advance, and Isaiah Litherland took fourth at 126 pounds.
Garrett repeated as regional champion with 137 points, followed by host Carroll with 103 points, Leo with 98.5 and Columbia City with 85 points. Churubusco was 14th with six points.
The semi-state will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this weekend.
