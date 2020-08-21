Childhood is time of exploration for youngsters. Curiosity is a healthy way for kids to broaden their horizons. However, in an effort to learn more about their worlds, children may find themselves in harm’s way.
The Victoria State Government says accidental poisoning is most commonly a problem in young children. Most poisonings happen at home, but they also can occur while visiting friends and family or while on vacation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than 300 children in the United States between the ages of zero and 19 are treated in an emergency department every day, and two children die as a result of being poisoned.
Parents may think that only chemicals with clear warning labels pose a threat to youngsters. However, many everyday items can be poisonous. Here’s how to recognize some of the more common hazards lurking in typical homes.
Medications
Medications account for roughly half of potentially toxic exposures, according to NYU Langone Health. A child who gets into over-the-counter or prescription medications can be in real trouble. To children, medicines may seem like food, beverages, candy, or toys. Some medicines need not be ingested to be dangerous, so make sure all are kept well beyond the reach of curious tykes.
Pesticides/herbicides
Chemicals used to treat lawns and gardens may be toxic to children and pets. It is important to read labels thoroughly and to always strictly follow instructions.
Household plants
Houseplants can be dangerous. Although many common indoor plants only cause mild gastrointestinal symptoms if consumed, daffodils, dumb cane, foxglove, hydrangea, lilies, oleanders, rhododendrons, and wisteria, may have toxins that can affect the stomach, respiratory system, liver, or heart. Speak with a pediatrician about how to keep kids safe around these plants.
Alcohol/nicotine
It may only take a small amount of alcohol to make children ill. Alcohol can be found in beverages, but also in perfume, mouthwash, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, and over-the-counter cold medications. NYU Langone says alcohol poisoning in children can cause low blood sugar, which can lead to seizures and coma.
Liquid nicotine or nicotine replacement gum can be hazardous as well. Illicit substances also carry serious health consequences for children. Changes in breathing, unconsciousness or seizures may result depending on the substance.
Keeping children away from potential poisons takes diligence. Certain substances may be best kept behind lock and key and/or up high where curious hands cannot reach. Homes should have the poison prevention hotline number clearly displayed. The CDC also recommends discarding unused products, medicines and vitamins to limit children’s access to them.
