ALBION — Don’t wait until it gets bad to report domestic violence.
That was Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery’s message during Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners.
“Catch that violence before it escalates,” Mowery said. “It doesn’t have to be a complete beating, but any violence in the home.”
The commissioners read into the official record a proclamation naming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“We try to bring attention to domestic violence year-round, but in particular this month,” Mowery said.
Because of the coronavirus, Mowery said his office was concerned there would be a dramatic uptick in domestic violence cases due to people being in such close quarters and increased tension due to so many jobs being temporarily lost.
“We were concerned we would see that,” Mowery said. “We did not. Those things kept pretty steady. At least in our county, it balanced out.”
Mowery said unfortunately the number of reports of domestic violence may have been subdued to increased financial pressures in the home leading to more dependence on the bread winner.
Crimes against children were also down through the early stages of the pandemic, Mowery said, possibly because the children were not going to school where such incidences are commonly reported.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners approved a proclamation naming the week of Oct. 4-11 as 4-H Week in Noble County.
According to the proclamation, more than 600 youths and 200 volunteers actively participate in 4-H in Noble County.
Longtime Purdue Extension Educator Doug Keenan said the proclamation kicks off 4-H sign-up which runs from October through January.
The 4-H program in Noble County was also hit by COVID-19, as the annual fair shows were put in jeopardy.
“We were able to have live shows,” Keenan said, but the public could not attend the shows.
According to Keenan, 56 of Indiana’s 92 county 4-H programs were able to put on live shows.
Noble County’s events went off without a hitch.
“Our safety procedures worked,” Keenan said. “There were no COVID reports. I got a new nickname — Mr. Clean.”
Keenan brought another extension employee, Ann Kline, to Monday’s meeting. Kline updated the commissioners on the airplane spraying which was done to kill the mosquitoes that could potentially carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
The LaGrange County Health Department, working together with the Indiana Department of Health, has uncovered two cases of EEE in horses in that county.
EEE was detected in LaGrange County last week, as well as in one horse in Kosciusko County, one lab-confirmed human case in LaPorte County, and in several nearby Michigan counties. The LaGrange County Commissioners agreed to allow the state to begin a targeted plan to control mosquitoes utilizing an aerial spraying campaign on Sept. 21.
While rare, the EEE virus can cause serious illness in humans and is fatal in about one-third of people who become infected.
The northern townships in Noble County also were sprayed.
Kline said the extension did what it could to notify and identify the organic farmers and beekeepers in the Noble County zone where spraying could have had an adverse impact.
The plane was able to turn off the sprayer when going over organic farms or nearly farms which might have hives. The aerial spraying took place on Sept. 22.
“I didn’t hear any feedback from the organic people or the bee people,” Kline said.
One home owner did complain, but Kline said individual homes were not allowed to opt out of the spraying.
Kline said she didn’t know of any damage caused to local organic farms or bee hives by the spraying, but similar eradication techniques had led to one Elkhart County farmer losing 120 of 700 hives.
That Elkhart farmer had arranged to send at least a portion of those lost hives to almond farms in California.
The known cases of active EEE in horses occurred in the west side of LaGrange County. The area to be targeted for spraying include a large portion of LaGrange County, from the Elkhart County Line to Wolcottville. That area included property west of C.R 600E and from C.R 800S to C.R 800N. Airplanes will apply an approved pesticide, Dibrom, using an ultra-low volume spray. ULV sprayers dispense very fine aerosol droplets that stay suspended in the air and kill adult mosquitoes on contact. This is a tactic other states, including Michigan, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, employ to combat EEE virus.
