INDIANAPOLIS — Whitley County received more than $2.5 million in grants last week after the state announced the recipients of the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.
Three government entities are receiving funds, including $373,500 to Churubusco; $791,538 to Columbia City; $433,500 to South Whitley and $983.615 to Whitley County.
Money from the grant will be used to improve roads and bridges throughout the county.
“I’m glad to see communities in Senate District 17 benefiting from this grant program,” State Senator Andy Zay said. “These grants are extremely important as they help upgrade our local infrastructure so that we can continue to grow as a state.”
The Indiana Department of Transportation will provide matching funds for projects. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match.
“Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns, and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth.”
The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects. The latest round garnered more applications than dollars available — making the call for projects highly competitive. In response to local requests to help manage project flow, INDOT now accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply during the July 2020 call for projects.
“INDOT’s mission is to build and maintain Indiana’s transportation to grow our economy and enhance the quality of life in Indiana,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “Through Community Crossings we’re able to take that commitment to local roads, not just our highways. This sustained investment by the state makes sure that the Crossroads of America is maintained from the first mile to the last mile.”
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50% for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50% of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of legislation passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Holcomb in April 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.