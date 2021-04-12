INDIANAPOLIS — As of Friday, 1 in every 5 Hoosiers is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Indiana passed 2 million people total who have received at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and surpassed 1.35 million Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated, representing 20.09% of the state population.
Numbers in the local area are trailing slightly behind — except in Steuben and Whitley counties, which hit a 25% vaccination rate this week — but increasing week-to-week as county clinics remain busy.
With all Hoosiers age 16 and older eligible for vaccines, there’s no one currently waiting to get vaccines, and any resident who wants one is able to register for a shot.
As of Sunday afternoon, a total of 6,756 residents in Whitley County have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve either received both doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Vaccine availability to all Hoosiers 16 and older took effect last week. That’s full eligibility for the state at this point, as no vaccine is approved for use in people younger than 16.
Teens 16 and 17 are able to get only the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for those younger than 18. The Pfizer shot is available only in Steuben County, Fort Wayne or Elkhart in this area.
Indiana now has more than 500 vaccination sites around the state — including health department clinics, pharmacies and drive-through mass vaccination sites — available for people to get vaccines.
Last week, Indiana rolled back its mask mandate to a mask advisory and pulled back on its county-based restrictions based on the weekly color-coded map, instead leaving those decisions to local authorities.
Area counties have not opted to extend their own individual mask mandates, although health officials continue to encourage people to don face coverings when out in public places.
Steuben and Whitley counties have hit 1-in-4 people fully vaccinated, sitting at 25.42% and 24.9% of their populations, respectively. DeKalb County has hit 16.92% fully vaccinated, Noble County sits at 15.47%, and LaGrange County is at 10.92%.
Statewide, 1,352,363 people have been fully vaccinated and 2,024,543 have received at least one shot, representing 30% of the state population.
Eligible Hoosiers can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.
