COLUMBIA CITY — Passages Inc. and the City of Columbia City received a boost to expand services — a grant worth $146,523.
As announced by Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, they are one of 11 communities to receive this grant, funded by more than $1.63 million of federal dollars.
It is made available through the Community Connections for People with Disabilities program, being offered through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs
“We were so excited to receive news of this award as it will help us bridge to gap in social isolation which has been a very unfortunate circumstance caused by the pandemic,” said Passages President and CEO Jason Meyer.
Part of these grant dollars will go to “technology bundles.” These will include an iPad and wireless hotspot, and will be made available to clients of Passages at their homes and through Peabody Public Library.
These tools are being provided to offer community members with disabilities more opportunities and assistance in communicating with friends and family, as well as through online activities.
“I believe this partnership will provide the bridge between technology access and community engagement for those individuals who may be deprived of social interactions due to the pandemic,” Peabody Pubic Library Director Mary Hartman said.
Another part of the grant money will go to purchase bicycles and tandem bicycles, a further partnership with a community organization, this time the Whitley County Family YMCA.
“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Passages to provide virtual exercise classes. This new venture allows us to expand our commitment to serve the clients of Passages. We look forward to the opportunity,” said Erica Miller, district executive director of the Whitley County Family YMCA.
