COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County has had more positive COVID-19 cases in individuals ages 50-59 years old than any other age group.
According to information from the Indiana Department of Health, 34.5% of those who have tested positive are in the 50-59 age range.
Those ages 20-29 and 60-69 are the second most prevalent age range at 17.2% of cases.
As of May 20, Whitley County had 29 positive cases and two deaths with 381 individuals tested.
More women than men have tested positive — 58.6% of Whitley County's cases are women.
Statewide, Indiana is approaching 30,000 cases — reporting 29,936 as of May 20. The state also has 1,764 deaths.
