COLUMBIA CITY — Coordinators of the Whitley County 4-H Fair have created a COVID-19 action plan ahead of this year’s fair.
Though the fair will look different than other years, the event will still take place with animals shows, entertainment, and more.
The Whitley County 4-H Fair showcases the talents of Whitley County’s youth with exhibits, competitions, livestock, food and grandstand entertainment. The 4-H Fair highlights the heritage of the community, its ties to agriculture, industry and businesses that are the backbone of the community.
“The Whitley County 4-H Fair has always been a time and place for family and friends to meet and come together to support, and encourage our young people. This year’s fair will have a different look and feel about it, as we will need to follow guidelines from the CDC, the State Board of Health and Purdue University,” a news release from the organization read.
The Purdue Extension staff, Whitley County 4-H Fair Board, 4-H Council, 4-H Leaders, in conjunction with the Whitley County Health Department have developed a COVID-19 action plan that will be implemented during the fair.
The first thing visitors will notice is that the only animals on the grounds are those that are participating in shows that day. Each day, the animals that show that day will come in, compete and return home.
The show schedule is:
• Friday, July 17: Dairy, Sheep, Commercial Poultry, and Horse and Pony – Pleasure • Classes Saturday, July 18: Swine, Rabbit, and Horse and Pony – Contesting Classes
• Sunday, July 19: Beef and Exhibition Poultry
• Monday, July 20: Dairy Goats and Boer Goats
• Tuesday, July 21: Dairy Steer and Feeder Calf
• Wednesday, July 22: Supreme Showmanship (top showmen from all nine species)
All shows will be broadcast live on Facebook for those who are unable to attend, or who do not feel comfortable attending in person. The auction on Thursday, July 23, will be held online, and will be hosted by Schrader Real Estate on its website. The auction will include livestock and baked foods projects.
All shows will be open to the public, however there will be reduced maximum capacities in the show barn to meet social distancing guidelines. Use of a face covering is not required, but is highly recommended for those attending the fair when they cannot socially distance.
Entertainment events will also be held, including:
• Friday, July 17: The Band Cheyenne Concert — This will be a free-will donation to enter event.
• Saturday, July 18: – Demolition Derby
• Sunday, July 19 – Tractor & 4WD Truck Pull – including three IPL sanctioned classes
• Monday, July 20 – Toughest Truck Contest
• Tuesday, July 21– Pre-run Derby and Power Puff Demo Derby.
All entertainment events will be open to the public, however there will be reduced maximum capacities in the grandstand to meet social distancing guidelines. Use of a face covering is not required, but is highly recommended for those attending the fair when they cannot socially distance.
Local businesses will be represented in the commercial building on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fair ice cream and other concession options will be available daily.
Admission to the 4-H Fair is free and there is no charge for parking.
For more information visit: www.whitleycounty4h.com.
