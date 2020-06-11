During these past few months, COVID-19 has presented us with challenge unlike anything we’ve experienced before. On behalf of the staff of Parkview Whitley Hospital/Parkview Warsaw, I would like to extend our deep gratitude for the outpouring of support and appreciation our team members have received by so many organizations and individuals in the communities we serve. Donations of sewn cloth masks, meals, snacks and much more have been delivered to our facilities. On behalf of our frontline heroes, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks for the much-deserved recognition given to our staff.
I would also like to take this opportunity to reassure those who may feel apprehensive seeking care during these times. At Parkview, the health and safety of our patients and staff will always be our priority. As we have reopened our physician offices and resumed most hospital services, we’ve added even more safety measures, including:
• Enhanced cleaning procedures
• Visitor restrictions with limited exceptions
• Appropriate personal protective equipment for all patients and staff members
• Patients being screened for COVID-19 before and upon arrival
• Precautions to keep those with known or suspected COVID-19 separate from others
• Staggered appointment scheduling to limit the number of people in waiting areas
Hospitals nationwide are experiencing a significant drop in the number of patients seeking care for serious health emergencies, including heart attacks and strokes, because of patients’ fear of contracting COVID-19 in the ER. We want to assure our communities that Parkview has taken every precaution to ensure a clean, safe, and secure environment for you and your family. If you are experiencing a serious health emergency, please seek care immediately.
On behalf of our clinicians and support staff, I want you to know that Parkview Whitley Hospital/Parkview Warsaw are safe and ready to provide the quality care you’ve come to expect from us. While many things may be different right now, we remain here for you.
Best regards,
Scott Gabriel MBA, FACHE
President, Parkview Whitley Hospital/Parkview Warsaw
