COLUMBIA CITY — For the first time since 1958, the parking lot at the Columbia City High School building on North Whitley Street will be empty on the first day of school.
Since the spring, teachers said their own goodbyes to the old building, making way for the new facility south of Columbia City on State Road 9.
The “goodbyes” didn’t look the same as many expected, as the coronavirus pandemic caused schools to close before teachers and students could give the building a proper send-off.
The district’s planned good-bye party was rescheduled, then canceled for good due to the pandemic. Even the new building hasn’t had the opening that many expected, as the public grand opening event was canceled with a possible reschedule for the spring — months after the building opens to students.
Many have had mixed emotions, especially some of the school’s longtime teachers, many of whom are excited for the new facility, but have fond memories of the old building.
“It’s hard. My room really became a piece of me,” said Kristen Rentschler, who has taught at the school for nearly two decades.
Even the color of her old room, which had a portion painted green with white polka dots, had meaning.
“My favorite color is green. It reminds me of Josh Leeuw, not going anywhere for spring break — a bunch of us weren’t — and we got together and painted my room. Those things don’t come with me.”
After each AP class finished, Rentschler let the students sign a ceiling tile.
“I have probably 10 years of ceiling tiles with student signatures on it. I liked looking up at those, seeing the names — connecting me to all the years that have gone by.”
Others, like Melanie Bechtold and Joe Urschel, packed up their classrooms at the 1958 building several years ago when they made the move to Eagle Tech Academy. They still have fond memories of the facility, but look forward to the 2020-2021 school year at the new school.
“I packed up twice,” Bechtold said, as she moved out of the old building to go to Eagle Tech, and has now made the move from Eagle Tech to the new Eagle Tech Academy, which is now housed under the same roof as the high school.
“I have a lot of really great memories,” she said.
Bechtold was both a student and teacher at Columbia City High School and at Eagle Tech’s building, formerly Marshall Middle School.
“The last room I taught in [at CCHS] was also the same room I had Spanish in with Mr. [Bob] Fahl,” Bechtold said.
It was similar at ETA.
“I went to Marshall Middle School, teaching in the same place I went to fourth grade,” she said. “It was a total blessing to instruct in both places.”
Now, Bechtold brings in a new era of education in Whitley County — alongside her husband, Chris, who is also a teacher at Eagle Tech Academy.
The couple met while students at the old facility and, interestingly, both enjoyed a well-known pair of married teachers at CCHS — Nick and Laurel Steill.
There have been other married couples who taught many years at the building, such as Bob and Roseann Fahl; Bill and Jane Stroup; and Devin and Stacey Keener.
“I do take pride that we’re one of the married duos — we’re kind of the mom and dad of ETA at times,” Bechtold said.
Rentschler, too, remembers being a student at CCHS, where she met her husband, Tom. She recalls John Slavich monitoring the hallways with a whistle, which he would blow when he caught couples kissing.
“When I walk through that hall, that’s a memory I have,” Rentschler said. “It’s little things like that. Those memories are everywhere you go. Around every corner there’s a memory as a student or a teacher. Those are the kinds of things that will stay with the building.”
The Bechtolds fondly remember their old teachers as well.
“In Nick Steill’s class, no matter how much you messed up or made a mistake, he was never one to hold that against you the next day,” Chris said. “I’ve always admired that.”
He remembers taking Jim “Jet” Thompson’s class his senior year and all the fun they had.
Melanie said her experiences with teachers at the school helped shape her into the teacher she is today.
“Laurie Steill, Jane Stroup, Susan (Mullett) Riecke — those people were the cornerstone of why I’m a teacher today,” Melanie said. “When I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do, the had a big impact on me. I hope I can carry on their legacy even half as well as they meant to many of us.”
Math teacher Beth (Scharpenberg) Andonian remembers her son, Alex, taking his first steps in the school.
“He took off toddling down the main hall — there’s a lot of memories there,” Andonian said.
Andonian has taught at the school for 32 years, and interestingly, when she had her initial job interview, she didn’t expect the 1958 building to be around for long.
“In my interview, they said they would show me around the school, but they planned to be building a new one soon,” Andonian said.
Thirty-two years later, Andonian will get that new school, and her famous, or infamous, stuffed fish has come with her.
About 20 years ago, Andonian was at an Advanced Placement conference where a speaker jokingly told the teachers to “hit the students with a fish” for making common math errors. Andonian got her own stuffed fish, and it became an icon in her AP Calculus classes.
She said she doesn’t use the fish as much as she used to, but it does remain a legend in the minds of many who have taken her course.
Many agreed that the uncertainty of the ending of the 2019-2020 school year distracted from the emotional buildup of saying goodbye.
“I don’t think it allowed for that big emotional moment,” Rentschler said.
Andonian agreed.
“I’m feeling very level emotion-wise. I didn’t expect to feel that way,” she said.
Andonian, and others, didn’t know that March 13 would be the last day of instruction in the old building — as schools across the nation shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I didn’t have the emotion of leaving my classroom for the last time,” Andonian said. “I left the school that day and still had a puzzle out on my table.”
All share in the excitement of opening the new facility, even if not in the way that was planned.
“I’m excited for the students to see what our community has done for them,” Andonian said. “That they care about them enough to put them in this building — it’s beautiful.”
The first day of school was Aug. 20, officially marking the beginning of the new Columbia City High School on State Road 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.