INDIANAPOLIS — All of northeast Indiana has now turned yellow in the state’s latest COVID-19 weekly ratings as the state as a whole has continued to show more virus activity week-to-week.
Whitley, Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties were all rated yellow for COVID-19 spread in last week’s county metrics report, representing “moderate” spread of the virus.
It’s the first time in two months that the area hasn’t had at least one county rated blue, the best rating representing low spread.
The yellowing trend in the northeast corner follows a continuing transition out of blue toward yellow across the state, as Indiana saw another week of increased ratings.
Statewide, 51 counties are now rated yellow, up from 44 a week ago. Blue counties are likewise down, dropping to 40 from 46 a week ago. One county is rated orange for high spread, down from two last week, while no counties are rated red for very high spread of the virus.
It’s the third straight week that Indiana’s 92 counties have worsened in the COVID-19 metrics.
After hitting all-time lows in March, COVID-19 numbers statewide have been slowly creeping up again as cases, positivity and hospitalizations have all been rising week-to-week.
This week, DeKalb and LaGrange counties slipped from blue to yellow, while Noble and Steuben counties stayed yellow for another week.
Whitley County’s positivity rating has increased to 9.15% with 164 weekly cases per 100,000 people. These numbers put Whitley County just shy of turning orange again.
Despite continuing to have good positivity, DeKalb County lost its blue rating due to increase case counts during the previous week.
Rising case counts but stable or dropping positivity sends mixed signals. While a higher percentage of people aren’t showing up with positive test results, the rise in cases is therefore more likely due to an overall increase in the number of people being tested.
In LaGrange County, both cases and positivity are rising, which threw that county of its best rating. Case counts rose to 68 per 100,000 from 27 per 100,000 a week ago, while positivity rose over 5% to 6.82%, up from 4.56% last week.
For LaGrange County to reclaim its blue status positivity must drop below 5% as long as cases hold below 100 per 100,000.
Noble County and Steuben County both remained yellow, although both saw increases in both metrics this week.
Noble County’s case counts rose to 134 per 100,000, up from 108 a week ago, while positivity rose again to 7.45%, up nearly three percentage points from 4.63%.
Steuben County’s metrics have risen again and are pushing on the threshold to put the county into orange, a place it hasn’t been Feb. 17.
Per-capita case numbers increased to 170 per 100,000 and positivity rose to 8.77% from 7.56%.
Either cases top 200 per 100,000 or positivity rises above 10% without the other metric improving, Steuben County may soon find itself in an orange rating again.
Statewide progress on COVID-19 continues to degrade as Indiana has seen weekly upticks in its numbers since mid-March.
Daily case counts have risen from about 750 per day in mid-March to nearly 1,200 per day recently; positivity has increased from a low of 3% in early March to 4.9% as of this week statewide; and hospitalizations have added up from an all-time low of 548 patients in care on March 21 to 881 in care as of Tuesday.
As such, Indiana’s blue ratings have eroded.
After hitting a best-ever mark of 66 counties in blue on March 24, that number has been dwindling to 53, 46 and now 40 as of this week.
The increase in activity has coincided with announcements that Indiana would be pulling back on its restrictions aimed at containing the virus.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state’s mask mandate was reverting to a mask advisory and that counties would no longer be beholden to specific gathering sizes based on their weekly color-coded rating.
Numbers had been starting to rise slightly even before Holcomb made that announcement, but they haven’t slowed, stopped or reversed since.
The only metric that hasn’t been increased of late is deaths — the state was averaging 13 deaths per day on March 1 which has continued to decline to just five deaths per day statewide as of recently.
More than 1.46 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including more than 66% of those 65 years old and older, who are at significantly heightened risk for severe illness and/or death from the virus.
Declines in daily death counts are strongly correlated with increases in vaccine distribution in the state to date.
