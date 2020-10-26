FORT WAYNE — With colder weather moving people inside and the holidays coming up, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said COVID-19 rates could get worse. “This virus is actively spreading,” he said.
Sutter gave an update to the county’s health board at its Oct. 19 meeting. Allen County cases had skyrocketed in the last few days, with 138 new positive cases reported Oct. 16.
Whitley County has seen similar spikes, with a new daily record of 17 cases on Oct. 6 and three days of 12 new cases within a week. The county is averaging 164 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a 7-day positivity rate of 5.62, metrics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The virus is unlikely to stop people from traveling and gathering over the holidays, so Sutter falls back on the same advice we’ve been hearing for months — wear a mask and practicing social distancing. You may want to think twice about hugging and kissing friends and relatives this year. You can’t wear a mask while you eat, so have folks sit 6 feet apart.
If the weather cooperates, get outside. The virus spreads faster in enclosed spaces.
As far as flying, Sutter said the airlines have made some improvements, but warned that sometimes people get a little too relaxed on vacation and aren’t as vigilant as they should be about taking necessary precautions.
Regarding a COVID-19 vaccine, he hopes there’s at least one available by the end of the year. He said health care workers would probably be the first to get it.
Administrator Mindy Waldron said more staff will be needed when a vaccination becomes available.
More staff will be needed for contract tracing, as well. Some contract tracers currently are working six and even seven days a week. And they’re not exactly spreading good news, telling people they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. “It’s a difficult job,” Waldron said.
Dr. Ashley Robertson of IU Fairbanks School of Health at the Fort Wayne campus reported on the results of a recent survey the school conducted on mask compliance. Thirteen trained observers spent Aug. 28-Sept. 9 at seven local big-box stores recording how many people were wearing masks. Altogether they made 3,567 total observations.
Based on the study they concluded the compliance rate for all ages was 86.8%. They noted significant changes in mask wearing based on location and time of day. There were no significant changes, however, between gender or race and ethnicity.
