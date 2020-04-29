With layoffs and company shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Wayne and Allen County leaders want to make sure residents know what help is available if they need it from domestic violence to utility payments.
At a news conference April 22, officials outlined the kind of assistance that’s available for those hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re very grateful for everyone’s efforts to get through this,” Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown told the crowd, as she opened the event, part of a weekly update related to the pandemic.
Township assistance
John Henry, past president of the Allen County Trustees, said, “People that have never needed township assistance will probably need it now.”
He noted that to get township help, residents must know what township they live in. He said residents can find out by going to www.coutny.allen.in.us, or by calling the United Way’s 211 help line.
Henry added that in order to receive township assistance, residents also need to already be receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or be in the process of applying to get them. “Working together, we will get through this,” he said.
Also attending the news conference were Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, officials from the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, and Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. representatives.
“The true value of a city is how it treats its people,” Mayor Henry said. “So it’s important that the human services component continues to be met.”
Help line
The event, held in the lower level of Citizens Square, 200 W. Berry St., in downtown Fort Wayne, lasted about a half an hour, and also included remarks from Matthew Purkey, head of the local United Way of Allen County.
He stressed that anyone looking for help was welcome to call his group’s help line at 211, or to email it at impact@uwac.org for help. “Thank you so much for being on the front line of this fight,” he told the assembled gathering.
Domestic violence
A YWCA representative also wanted to stress that the group’s domestic violence shelter remains open, as time confined together at home ratchets up stress among families. For help with a domestic violence situation, the public can call 1-800-441-4073.
Improving sanitation
Joshua Gale of Just Neighbors told the assembled media that his group is helping during the pandemic by fostering the installation of portable toilets and handwashing stations throughout downtown.
Utility aid
And Steve Hoffman, an official with BrightPoint, said his group is continuing its utility assistance program, as well as helping needy families decipher their health insurance needs. For help from BrightPoint, people should call 260-423-3546.
City and Allen County officials have begun holding weekly news conferences during the outbreak to keep the public up to speed on both ways the governments is fighting the pandemic and methods to get help.
“It’s important for elected officials and community leaders to provide regular and meaningful updates to the public,” said John Perlich, Fort Wayne’s director of public information. “The weekly news conference is part of an overall messaging plan in an effort to be transparent with the public.”
And Scott Glaze, CEO of Fort Wayne Metals, said his company also is doing its best to “respond to the pandemic in a proactive manner.”
A company official noted that the firm has employed a number of measures to help fight the possible spread of the virus.
“We have made hand sanitizer available throughout our facilities,” said Helge Hinniger, corporate communications manager for Fort Wayne Metals. “And we’ve provided training on proper hand washing to all of our employees.”
The firm also has staggered its work shifts to keep too many workers from crowding around the time clock. “Typically, the shifts overlap by about 10 minutes,” he said. “Now, we’ve shortened the shifts by 20 minutes, so one shift is gone before the other comes in.”
Hinniger said the business also had taped down markings on the plant floors to guide social distancing efforts.
That policy has lead to more employees working from home, as well, Hinniger said. “There are some people who have to come in, obviously, for their manufacturing work, but many of us are working from home, including our interns.”
“I’m working from home now, and I kind of miss my coworkers, and seeing my team.
“But the number one thing is: We want to keep our employees safe.”
Brown wrapped up the event on a positive note, stressing not just the problems officials are trying to tackle, but the inseparability that will see us through.
“Stay the course, keep the faith, and we will get through this together,” she said.
