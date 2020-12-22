COLUMBIA CITY — Beamers Sports Grill has closed its doors. The bar on the Allen County side of the Whitley County Line, just south of U.S. 30, opened in 2006.
Dan McCoy was the third owner of the business, taking over in 2016. McCoy said the bar had largely survived the coronavirus crisis. He said an anticipated rent increase forced the decision to close.
According to a Facebook post, Beamers closed in early November. An auction of equipment was scheduled to end Dec. 11.
McCoy said his business shut down on March 24, after the governor issued his order to shut down most restaurants statewide. McCoy said Beamers went to all carry-out orders after that.
He said switching to that type of service was tough, because much of their income was from in-house customers ordering drinks at the bar or food in the restaurant. But McCoy said he used the downtime to improve the building.
“When we shut down, I made the place nonsmoking, I put in new flooring, and I tripled the size of our patio,” he said.
Despite the loss of in-house customers, McCoy said people were still ordering food from his kitchen — via take-out orders.
“Business was great,” he said. “I was only down 9 to 15%, so I was extremely happy with that.”
Beamers later returned to dine-in service.
McCoy said most of the 12 employees found other jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.