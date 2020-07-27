FORT WAYNE — Allen County health officials don’t expect the COVID crisis to get much better before it gets worse.
That’s the main message Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter delivered to the Allen County Board of Health executive board at its meeting July 21, as coronavirus cases in the county continue climbing.
Calling the pandemic a “roller coaster” of numbers, Sutter noted a recent rise in the county’s infection numbers, a rise that likely will result in more hospitalizations, and — ultimately — more people dying.
“I expect we’ll see a corresponding rise in deaths in about a month,” he told the board.
While doing its best to combat pandemic infections and deaths locally, the board also is in the midst of helping local schools best decide if they’ll be able to safely bring students and faculty back to their buildings this fall after having been shuttered because of the pandemic since about April.
“It’s been a very onerous effort,” Sutter told the board.
Toward that end, the board has held three training sessions for local school officials, as well as creating an online case reporting system for schools to use, known as CROSS. That system would allow school officials to quickly report student or faculty infections, so health officials could begin investigations and perform contract tracing to isolate cases.
Sutter also noted that he expects COVID testing soon to move from the state level to local providers, such as hospitals and clinics. OptumServe, the state’s current testing provider, is under contract to do that work through August, he said.
Health officials noted that so far — in battling the pandemic — Board of Health workers have accumulated more than 1,600 hours of overtime, almost 11,000 hours in total.
To combat the virus, the department has racked up roughly $110,000 in expenses, including the delivery of more than 235,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to more than 250 local facilities.
Early in the week, Allen County saw 33 more residents test positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,171. No new deaths were reported this week, leaving that number at 139 total.
The board also must begin its review of plans for other gatherings of more than 250 people, including schools, sports leagues, fairs and festivals. So far, about 75 plans have been studied, officials noted.
