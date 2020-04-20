FORT WAYNE — As communities around the world are facing an unprecedented disruption in every aspect of their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the small business sector has been hit especially hard.
Due to the high demand for financial relief, the Brightpoint Development Fund has created a COVID-19 Express Loan for businesses in northeast Indiana impacted by the pandemic.
Businesses in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, St. Joseph, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties are eligible for loan funds up to $20,000 with zero upfront costs. Immediate deferred payment options are available.
Businesses interested in applying should submit a BDF COVID-19 Express loan application available at mybdf.org, along with the required documents listed on the website. For additional help, call 423-3546 ext. 215 or email bdf@mybrightpoint.org.
Founded in 2010, the Brightpoint Development Fund provides affordable business loans, financial education and housing development services. BDF is a U.S. Small Business Administration SBA micro lender and a U.S. Department of the Treasury Community Development Financial Institution.
