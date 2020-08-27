CHURUBUSCO — Just like other schools in Indiana and across the country, Churubusco schools announced its plans for home and visiting fans at upcoming fall sports events in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
With Friday night football being one of the most popular events in the fall in Churubusco, much of the community’s focus has been on those games, which will have limited access.
Football season tickets will be pre-sold and available to family members of student-athletes only.
Per IHSAA guidelines, attendance is limited to 250 fans per game. The remaining individual tickets, if any, will be available to the student body to purchase.
Home fans must park in the rear parking lot and enter the stadium as usual.
Face coverings are required until six feet of social distancing between family units can be achieved and maintained.
The visiting school will be allotted 200 tickets per game, also pre-sale. Visiting fans will park in the Churubusco Park parking lot or in front of Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School and enter the stadium through the entrance by the Scout Building.
Volleyball tickets will also be pre-sold and available to family members of team members only. Face coverings are required while indoors.
Tickets will be sold at the gate for junior high football and volleyball, but attendance is limited.
Tennis, cross country, and golf spectators are asked to remain socially distant.
