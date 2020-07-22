COLUMBIA CITY — While most area summer camps have shuttered their cabins and closed their lakeside beaches for the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local campground is doing its best to soldier on to keep folks entertained and occupied.
Camp Whitley, a nearly 100-year-old camp near Columbia City in Whitley County, is offering events at its campsite despite shutting down its regular site for the summer, according to camp officials.
The camp, which usually runs six weeks, from early June through early July, decided in early May to scratch its usual session for the summer, according to Camp Director Hannah Walters.
“Before we cancelled, we were watching camps around the country to see what they were doing,” said Walters, who was set to tackle her first year as camp director before the shutdown.
She said considering the uptick in coronavirus cases in other states (such as Florida and Texas) lately, the move was prudent.
“I think it’s the responsible thing to do,” Walters said, “as disappointing and heartbreaking as it is, it’s the responsible move.”
Risk of a lawsuit by a camper or counselor who might have gotten sick was just too great, noted camp Board President Carlee LaRue.
“Our biggest concern is what if we get sued,” LaRue said. “If we were a bigger organization, we might have the backing to handle something like that.
“But we really don’t, and this camp has been around since 1928, so we didn’t want to take the risk.”
In days past, the camp was so rustic that the only place campers could bathe was in nearby Troy Cedar Lake. Thus, each camper had to bring their own bar of Ivory soap with them to camp, because it would float, and they wouldn’t lose it in the lake. In 2003, the camp finally built a shower house for campers.
Despite the termination of regular camp, Camp Whitley, located at 4305 W. Camp Whitley Road, is continuing to offer other events to keep its campground active and cash coming in.
On July 11, the camp hosted its annual 5K run and this time included a family camp day, allowing local families to come to the campground and participate in some normal camp activities, such as swimming, hiking, archery, and arts and crafts.
The last weekend of the July, the site will offer Adult Day Camp, which allows older campers to come to the site and participate in the usual camp activities. The event is July 24-26.
“People 21 and over come out, stay in the cabins, go swimming, do archery, and arts and crafts,” said LaRue. “We’ve got all of our sports equipment available for whatever they want to do.
“We have bonfires and just hang out. It’s really a great time.”
Cost for the adult day camp is $90 per person.
The camp is altering some of the rules of its roughly 60-acre grounds to keep campers safe during these events.
Face masks are recommended at most times, LaRue said. Hand sanitizer bottles are placed all around the campsite, and social distancing is practiced, as well, with marks and arrows taped on the floor of common areas, such as the dining and meeting rooms. And while camp cabins normally sleep 10, campers likely will be spread out so there are less people in each cabin.
“For all the events we’re still having, face masks are recommended,” LaRue said. “There’s sanitizer out all over, and the staff wipes down all the equipment after each use. We also encourage everyone to bring their own lifejackets (although camp lifejackets are available) just because they’re harder to sanitize.
“We’ve also got marks on the floor (to denote six-foot distances), and people can eat outside (at picnic tables), so they don’t have to eat with the crowd if they’re not comfortable with that.”
Walters noted that the added events also are helping the camp stay afloat by bringing in some much needed cash during their shutdown.
“We do have a major loss of income,” said Walters. “So we needed some sort of income during this time.”
LaRue explained that the camp is hosting these events after the state’s original reopening date of July 4.
“Some people might be upset that we cancelled kids’ camp, but we are still having events,” she said. “The reasoning was a lot in the timing of the camp, restrictions by the state, and guidelines from the CDC.”
Funds from those events will help with several camp expenses, including the cost to help replace the camp’s oldest building, the Directors’ Cabin, which already is 92 years old, LaRue said.
Former camper Deanna Davis Arnold said she’s glad the camp is finding other ways to earn money, as well.
“I think it’s good, because I’d like to see (the camp) survive,” Arnold said, “and anything they can do to raise money is good.
“That place has a lot of memories – a lot of good memories,” she said.
One of Arnold’s most treasured recollections are the ghost stories campers would tell around the nightly campfires and that would be used to frighten the campers who were tasked with patrolling the camp at night.
One of the favorite stories was the yarn about Old Man Tinkham, who reportedly died in his cabin one fierce winter.
Tinkham was a newspaper delivery man, so his cabin, which sat on camp property, was stacked with old newspapers. Tinkham allegedly would sit in his cabin, rocking away in his old, squeaky rocking chair and smoking his pipe.
One winter, the snow was so bad, no one could even travel along the camp property. Tinkham was trapped in his cabin, too, and reportedly died when his pipe caught all his newspapers on fire.
Legend – and campers’ imaginations – say on quiet nights, you can still hear Tinkham’s rocker creaking in the night air.
Another local woman who has fond memories of her time at the camp is Linda Smith-Firks. She recalls having fun doing the usual summer camp activities, such as archery, swimming, hiking and other “basic stuff,” as a girl of about 12 or 13 years old.
“It was a great time and there was a lot of camaraderie among the campers,” she said. “It was just a lot of fun. I loved to swim and archery was really exciting.”
Smith-Firks, now 71, lived in the Columbia City area as a youngster, said she recalls her parents suggesting she try it out, and it ended up being a great decision for her.
“It wasn’t far from home (at the time),” she said. “But I was all for it, and I loved it.”
Arnold, a 57-year-old court advocate, said she spent several summers there as a kid.
“I went there for three or four years in a row, when I was eight to 10 years old, back in the early 1970s,” she said.
“I think my parents sent me there because they needed a break from me,” Arnold joked. “We did archery and swimming and riflery, we did crafts and sang around the campfire, stuff like that.”
Its memories like those from Arnold and Smith-Firks that Walters and other camp officials hope are kept alive by events the camp continues to host despite cancelling its normal summer session.
“We have tons of people who have great memories of this camp and want to relive it, so we felt it was important to continue to offer these events to the community.”
Campers can sign up for camp events at the organization’s website, www.campwhitley.com
