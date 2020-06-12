COLUMBIA CITY — When A.K. Strouse was inducted into the service in September 1918, the experience wasn’t what he expected.
Strouse, along with others from Whitley County, such as Cecil Graceless, James Gaff, Wyland Zumbrun, Neil Gaff, Henry Breisch, Ervin Wolfe, Charles Rasor, Leonard Wolfe, Edwin Pook, Talmage Leedy, Howard Fetters, Glenn Galloway, Orville Peppers, Edward Raupfer, Carl Anderson, Roy Kile and Bert Walker, were drafted for World War I. Strouse, however, never made it overseas — instead, he was battling a war at home — the Spanish Flu.
Strouse was sent to a temporary hospital.
“When we came to the entrance of a barrack, a sergeant asked for one person to do bookwork. My hand shot up and I got the job,” Strouse wrote in a first-hand account of his experience, documented at the Whitley County Historical Museum. “The rest had to carry and help with the bedpans. I was grateful for the bookkeeping job.”
Strouse said patients were given aspirin, codeine, and even whiskey.
“When I came to work in the morning, I found that two or three had died that night in our barracks,” he recalled. “I had to send telegrams to the next of kin, informing them and asking where to send the body.”
The public was not allowed to the camp because of the pandemic. Later, Strouse needed to take a more hands-on role, helping patients.
“When I went into the patient area, I found one man taking the bedsheets and pretending he was driving a mule team,” Strouse wrote.
The next day, Strouse fell ill. With no room for him at his hospital, Strouse was transferred.
“I awoke the next night and found two nurses and a doctor over me. I had a 104-degree temperature,” Strouse said. “As I knew the routine, I asked, ‘Do you want to send the telegram?’ I thought I was dying.”
Strouse recovered and never got to go overseas for the war, something he wanted.
“Armistice Day came the night before my appointment. I did want the trip to Europe,” he said.
Information for this article was discovered at the Whitley County Historical Museum, 108 W. Jefferson St., Columbia City.
